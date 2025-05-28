Dyson redesigned its iconic bladeless fan, and it's cooler than ever

Dyson invented the bladeless fan way back in 2008 – and thank goodness it did, because it quickly became the most popular way to keep cool. Quiet and sleek? A perfect combination. But, that doesn't mean Dyson stopped innovating.

The household appliance brand is known for dropping new products, recently unveiling the 'world's slimmest vacuum' and its very own Dyson cleaning solution. Now, it's time for a whole new bladeless fan.

Introducing the Dyson Cool CF1 – an upgraded redesign on the original that started it all, with new features, personalised customisation, night-time cooling, and an all-new LCD screen display.

It's only arrived in the UK for now, available for £249.99 at Dyson, but it's set to launch in the US in early 2026.

Dyson Cool CF1: £249.99 at Dyson UK The Dyson Cool CF1 is the brand's latest innovation in bladeless fan technology. The upgrade is a redesigned circular look with customisable settings, added sleep mode, improved oscillation and a digital LCD screen. If you're hoping to keep cool this summer, this could be the fan you've been looking for.

Keep it cool

(Image credit: Dyson)

Unlike the Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07, the OG bladeless, the Cool CF1 looks a lot different. Instead of the long pill-shaped body, there's a circular design and honestly, I love it. There's something about a circle that feels a lot closer to representing flow and what better product than a fan solely responsible for air flow.

Plus, it fits in nicely with other products in Dyson's modern line-up, such as the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. With a sleek, modern design, I could easily imagine it on display in my bedroom.

And that would be a great place for it, if you take a look at the Cool CF1's spec sheet in more detail. It comes with an added sleep mode which automatically adjusts the fan speed and dims the display with "whisper quiet comfort" at 29dB and personalised cooling for better sleep.

And on this digital LED display, you can select your chosen mode and airflow setting for optimal cooling. If that wasn't enough, it's also super energy-efficient, operating at 30 watts max.

Bladeless is better

(Image credit: Dyson)

There's many great reasons to buy a bladeless fan. For me, the biggest sign was when pretty much everyone I knew started buying them, too.

When there's no blades, you get to enjoy a smooth, uninterrupted flow. It's also a lot safer, given there's no fast-spinning blades that the tiniest members of your household may decide to put their fingers near. Or, a cumbersome case holds the blades inside.

And that leads me to one of the most alluring perks when it comes to bladeless fans – and that's how easy they are to clean. If there's no tiny crevices and awkward grilles to remove, then there's nowhere for dust to hide.

Dyson may have been the first to release a bladeless fan, but a lot of competitors have followed in their footsteps, launching their own rival models since. Take the Shark TurboBlade, for example, sporting a unique design and making its own waves in air cooling.

While I'm excited to see the Cool CF1 enter the air cooling space, I'll reserve my full judgement for after the team get their hands on it for a full review in the next few months. Watch this space.