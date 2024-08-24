7 tips to banish weeds from your patio forever — without spending a dime

Weeds cropping up in the cracks in your patio or sidewalk can be a constant battle for gardeners and homeowners alike. While there are reasons you should let weeds grow in your yard, such as supporting local ecosystems, these weeds can be unsightly and potentially damaging.



Many homeowners invest in some of the best gardening tools for the fast removal of weeds, but these can be expensive and not always effective for stubborn paving invaders. The solution, however, might be simpler and more cost-effective than you think. Just as it's important to sow seeds the right way for a thriving garden, removing weeds requires the right approach.



This guide will explore free, eco-friendly methods to eliminate these weeds permanently, using common household items. This easy weed removal not only saves money, but also avoids harmful chemicals — making it safe for pets and children while keeping your patio looking pristine.

What you'll need

Kettle or Large pot

White vinegar

Baking soda

1. Assess the weed situation (Image: © Shutterstock) Before starting, identify the types and extent of weeds in your paving. This will help you choose the most effective method and determine how much of each solution you'll need to prepare.

2. Prepare your tools (Image: © Future) Gather your household items and ensure you have enough of each to cover the affected areas. For boiling water, you may need to make multiple trips with your kettle, so consider using a large pot if treating a extensive area.

3. Apply boiling water treatment (Image: © Future) Boil a kettle or large pot of water. Carefully pour the boiling water directly onto the weeds, focusing on the cracks where they grow. The extreme heat will destroy the plant structure, causing the weeds to shrivel within minutes. Be cautious to avoid splashing yourself or nearby plants you want to keep.

4. Use white vinegar for stubborn weeds (Image: © Shutterstock) For persistent weeds, white vinegar can be an effective solution. On a sunny day, apply white vinegar directly to the weeds using a spray bottle or by carefully pouring it. The acidity, combined with sunlight, will dry out the weeds within hours. Be careful not to get vinegar on desired plants or grass, as it can harm them too.

5. Sprinkle baking soda in cracks (Image: © Shutterstock) For a longer-lasting solution, sprinkle baking soda generously over the paved area. Use a broom to sweep it into the cracks where weeds grow. The sodium in baking soda creates an inhospitable environment for weeds, preventing regrowth.

6. Combine methods for maximum effect (Image: © Shutterstock) For the best results, you can combine these methods. Start with the boiling water treatment, follow up with vinegar on a sunny day, and finish by applying baking soda to prevent future growth.

7. Monitor and repeat as necessary (Image: © Future) Check your patio regularly over the next few days. You may need to reapply these treatments, especially for well-established or particularly resilient weeds. Consistency is key to long-term weed prevention.

