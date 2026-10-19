Ditch the vinegar — this kitchen staple is the ultimate trick for clearing weeds between my pavers

If there is one gardening chore that always feels like a losing battle, it’s dealing with those unruly weeds. Be it taking over my lawn and front yard or surfacing between my patio pavers, they seem to be everywhere.

While larger, visible weeds with clear taproots are easy enough to pull out, weeds stuck deep in narrow cracks and crevices are a whole different challenge.

But before you splurge on commercial weed killers or expensive tools, a surprising pantry staple can do just the trick — and it’s not white vinegar. In fact, this chemical-free, natural hack will not only make light work of your everyday weeding chores, but can banish pests too. Win-win!

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How to tackle weeds with baking soda

Baking soda on pavers (Image credit: Future)

It seems like baking soda can do so much more than enhance tasty bakes and cakes. Known for its miraculous cleaning powers in the home and odor-neutralizing abilities, baking soda can also tackle young weeds — making it a cost-effective weed killer.

Essentially, baking soda acts as a contact herbicide. Although it burns and destroys the specific green foliage and tissues it comes into contact with, it doesn't penetrate deep taproots. Which is why this method is more effective for dealing with shallow roots only.

Simply sprinkle baking soda directly from the box over the weeds and grass growing in between the crevices. If you’re dealing with scattered weeds or blades of grass shooting up, experts recommend sprinkling about one teaspoon of baking soda directly onto the foliage and stems of each plant.

And if you’re tackling larger weed patches, scatter about 1 cup (225 grams) of baking soda per 100 square feet of paving.

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Afterwards, take a bristle broom or brush to sweep the baking soda into the cracks to stop new weeds from settling into the soil.

Baking soda on weeds (Image credit: Future)

If, like me, you’re worried about the unsightly mess of baking soda all over your patio, you can make an easy homemade spray. Simply dilute about 10 tablespoons of baking soda into a gallon of water in a bottle before spraying directly over the weeds and along the pavers.

Just be sure to steer clear of any nearby flowers, vegetables, or delicate plants to prevent accidental harm. The idea is to just focus on where the weeds are coming through, without affecting the rest of your yard.

What’s more, now is the right time to tackle weeds in your pavers. This is mainly because current fall mild temperatures and moisture create prime conditions for young weeds. Which means you’ll need to act fast before those deep taproots take hold.

So the next time you’re out of your usual weed killer (or even white vinegar), you might want to check out your pantry essentials for a fuss-free solution this season.

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