I'd run to Amazon right now — the perfect all-in-one espresso machine is a massive $150 off in this early Prime Day deal

We're tracking all of the best early Prime Day deals to help you figure out what is worth your money. The De'Longhi La Specialista Opera is one of the top deals I've found so far — right now, you can save a massive $150.

Considering the De'Longhi La Specialista Opera is our #1 best espresso machine, this is a pretty huge deal. It's just $749 now, which makes it one of the most affordable machines with a built-in grinder.

I've had this machine for over 6 months now, and I love it with all my heart. If you want a machine that does everything in one — grind, dose, tamp and brew — then it's the machine for you. While yes, it's pretty big, if you've got enough kitchen space, it's an ideal first espresso machine.

De'Longhi La Specialista Opera: was $899 now $749 at Amazon The De'Longhi La Specialista Opera is one of the most versatile espresso machines out there. Not only can it make delicious espresso and milk drinks, it is also capable of making iced coffee and cold brew at the touch of a button.

In my 4.5-star review of the De'Longhi La Specialista Opera, I praised its ability to brew delicious espresso without a headache, how easy it was to steam milk and how beautiful it is. Now that we're coming into summer, I need to bring focus to something that often gets overlooked: the La Specialista Opera can make cold brew in minutes.

Here's a photo of the cold brew I made on the La Specialista Opera.

(Image credit: Future)

This cold brew was ready in about five minutes, which is obviously way quicker than making traditional cold brew. I'm a cold brew fiend in the summer, so I can't wait to take advantage of this mode in between cold brew batches.

But possibly the best aspect of the De'Longhi La Specialista Opera is its ease of use. I have this at home, and my boyfriend learned how to use it within days. I'm an ex-barista, so I have professional experience, but my boyfriend has never been behind the bar of a coffee shop. He loves being able to grind, tamp and brew coffee without fiddling with multiple products or making a mess.

For beginners, this is one of the best espresso machines money can buy right now.