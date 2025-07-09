I love Fellow's coffee gear — these Prime Day deals are your last chance to save before tariff price hikes next week

I'm a Fellow fanatic. The San Francisco-based coffee brand creates some of the most innovative and high-quality coffee gear on the market, including my top coffee maker, the Aiden brewer.

But in an email shared with customers this week, the brand revealed that Fellow is upping the price of some of its best-loved brewing equipment. The tariff-related price rise bumps up the cost of some already-premium grinders, brewers and kettles.

But there's good news — I've found 5 Amazon Prime Day deals on Fellow's coffee gear, meaning there's still time to save before the price increases come into effect on July 15th.

My top deal? The gorgeous Fellow Corvo EKG Pro Electric Tea Kettle is down 20% from $199 to $159. And if you're looking for an awesome grinder for pour-over coffee, the one I use every day, the Fellow Ode Gen 2, is down $80 at Amazon right now.

Top Prime Day Fellow deals

Fellow Clara Insulated Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 at Amazon Looking for a smooth and stylish French press for your kitchen? Fellow's Clara is a smart choice. It features an enhanced filtration system to avoid any gritty final sips from your morning coffee, and its 24-oz capacity can cater to two or three servings at once.