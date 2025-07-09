I love Fellow's coffee gear — these Prime Day deals are your last chance to save before tariff price hikes next week
Beat the tariffs with these 5 Prime Day deals
I'm a Fellow fanatic. The San Francisco-based coffee brand creates some of the most innovative and high-quality coffee gear on the market, including my top coffee maker, the Aiden brewer.
But in an email shared with customers this week, the brand revealed that Fellow is upping the price of some of its best-loved brewing equipment. The tariff-related price rise bumps up the cost of some already-premium grinders, brewers and kettles.
But there's good news — I've found 5 Amazon Prime Day deals on Fellow's coffee gear, meaning there's still time to save before the price increases come into effect on July 15th.
My top deal? The gorgeous Fellow Corvo EKG Pro Electric Tea Kettle is down 20% from $199 to $159. And if you're looking for an awesome grinder for pour-over coffee, the one I use every day, the Fellow Ode Gen 2, is down $80 at Amazon right now.
Top Prime Day Fellow deals
Looking for a smooth and stylish French press for your kitchen? Fellow's Clara is a smart choice. It features an enhanced filtration system to avoid any gritty final sips from your morning coffee, and its 24-oz capacity can cater to two or three servings at once.
In our Fellow Corvo EKG review, we gave it a 4-star rating for its stunning design and smart LED display. It offers precise temperature control for a range of teas and coffee roasts, and it can even maintain your temperture for up to 60 minutes.
We awarded the Stagg a 4.5-star rating when we reviewed it earlier this year, but it's expensive, even before tariff price increases! This 20% saving will bag you a fast-boiling, premium pouring kettle that's got the same precise temperture controls and smart screen that we loved in the Corvo.
A coffee scale is an instant way to level-up your brewing game, and the Tally Pro is one of the best. We gave it a 3.5-star review, mostly marking it down for its high price point, but there's no denying that it's a beautiful coffee gadget. Its BrewAssist mode guides you through pour-overs, assessing rate and flow speed.
Fellow's Gen 2 Ode Brew Grinder is its levelled-up grinder for brewing pour-over, French press and cold brew. It offers 31 grind sizes and features anti-static features for fewer clumps and low retention.
