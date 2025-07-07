Dyson's cheapest vacuum just got even cheaper — save 36% with this killer Prime Day deal
This sub-$300 Dyson vacuum deal is so good I thought Amazon made a mistake
If money was no object, we'd all have a Dyson vacuum. Capable of picking up even the toughest of messes, it's no surprise that these market-leading vacs are some of the most coveted items when Amazon Prime Day deals roll around. And right on time, I've spotted a seriously huge saving on one of Dyson's most popular cordless models.
You can save a massive 36% off the Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum when you shop the Prime Day sales right now. That puts it at $299, which is the lowest price for a Dyson vacuum I think I've ever seen, and I've been a Home Editor for five years!
I'd be shocked if this saving didn't sell out fast, so if your current vacuum isn't cutting it, do yourself a favor and pick up one of the best vacuum cleaner brands you can buy in this Prime Day saving.
The V8 Plus comes with four super-charged attachments for deep cleaning carpets and hard floors, as well as crevices and even upholstery. Now 36% off for Prime Day, this limited-time deal is worth snapping up fast.
Why I recommend the Dyson V8 Plus
I've tried a handful of Dyson vacuums over the years. In fact, I currently have two in my house — one upstairs, and one downstairs. So if you're wondering if these vacuums live up to the hype, I'll be the first to tell you that they're a worthwhile investment.
The V8 Plus is one of Dyson's more affordable models, with a regular price of $469. Despite this, it still features plenty of Dyson's best features, including an anti-hairwrap brush bar that prevents clogging and is ideal for pet (and human!) hair.
Another excellent feature is its incredibly lightweight design. Weighing in at 5.6lbs, this is Dyson's lightest cordless stick vacuum.
With a 40-minute battery life, the V8 Plus is more than capable of cleaning the average home in a single charge, and its lithium ion battery is removable for easy cleaning.
For more of today's top savings, take a look at our Amazon Prime Day live blog.
Millie is the Managing Editor of Homes at Tom's Guide. She's been reviewing home tech for over five years, testing everything from coffee makers to the latest vacuum cleaners.
With particular expertise in cookware and kitchen appliances, you'll struggle to find an air fryer Millie hasn't tested. She's traveled the world reporting on the latest home innovations and product launches, learning how to use pizza ovens from Pizzaiolos in Naples, and touring the De'Longhi factory in Venice. Millie is also an SCA-Certified barista.
When she's not reporting on home and appliance trends, Millie loves watching live music. She's currently learning the guitar - naturally, she plays a Fender.
