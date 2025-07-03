I test vacuums for a living and my favorite Shark cordless has just dropped in price ahead of Prime Day

Whether you want to make lightwork of household chores, or upgrade your existing model, you’ll need one of the best vacuum cleaners to get the job done.

And since I’ve tested my fair share of vacuum cleaners for a living, Shark is a reliable brand rated for its incredible power, pet hair removal capabilities and of course, versatile, 2-in-1 design.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait until Amazon Prime Day to bag a bargain — I’ve already spotted a great deal on my favourite Shark cordless vacuum cleaner.

Right now, the Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum is down to $329 from $399 on Amazon. That’s almost a 20% discount, saving you extra cash in your pocket.

And while we'll certainly see more fantastic Shark vacuum cleaner deals once Prime Day officially kicks off, I wouldn’t wait until then to sweep this one up now.

Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Voted the best cordless in our guide, this Shark model is a powerful vacuum with a HEPA filter. It also claims to be 30% lighter than other models, with handy swivel steering to get into awkward spots. Its DuoClean Powerfins and self-cleaning brush roll can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. And if you don’t want to get your hands dirty, it comes with a self-emptying and charging base.

If you have plenty of stairs in your home or struggle with carrying around a weighty, cordless cleaner, I can recommend this Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum.

I had finally found a super lightweight, cordless vacuum cleaner after reviewing the Shark Clean and Empty stick vacuum.

In fact, this is 30% lighter than Shark's other models, which is why it was a breeze to lift and handle with one hand.

And while it doesn’t have any smart features, it boasts all the handy features that you need.

I particularly liked the multi-surface cleaning to detect and adjust to the levels of dirt, and I was impressed by its mighty power that could quickly suck up debris and dirt in no time.

Perhaps my favorite features are the bright LED floor light, and of course, the auto-emptying and charging base, which saves you the hassle of emptying a dirty dust canister after each use.

The only thing to bear in mind is that you’ll need to press a separate button to activate the motorized roller head, but this is a minor quirk.

The main thing is it’s lightweight, powerful and can get those everyday jobs done well — which is why you need to grab this deal while it lasts!