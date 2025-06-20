Ditch Dyson — our favorite Bissell wet and dry vacuum is now $100 off in huge early Prime Day deal
If you want spotless floors, or simply looking to upgrade your cleaning regime, you'll need to invest in one of the best vacuum cleaners.
And if you have mainly hard floors, a powerful, wet and dry vacuum cleaner can practically do all the hard work for you — saving valuable time.
Luckily, we’ve just spotted a great deal on our favorite wet/dry floor cleaners, just ahead of Prime Day.
Right now, and for a limited time, the Bissell CrossWave OmniFind wet vacuum is now $199 from $299 at Amazon. That’s an incredible discount of $100 — saving you serious cash.
This powerful 2-in-1 floor cleaner can vacuum and mop at the same time, to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. What’s more, it comes with in-built, LED lights to easily spot pet fur, dirt or dust, is super quiet, and can even clean itself.
Why we rate it
In a competitive market of Dyson and Shark floor washers, this Bissell wet and dry vacuum is a great contender.
In fact, when we reviewed the Bissell CrossWave OmniFind wet vacuum, it rated highly for its performance, ease of use and impressive pick-up power.
And if you have pets, you're in luck! Our reviewer felt it was a winner for quickly removing pet hair and fluff around the home.
Unlike other wet and dry vacs, floors dry pretty quick. And while this cleaner is more effective on hard flooring, it does a good job refreshing short-pile rugs, without leaving it soaked.
If you're after simplicity (and no smart features), the Bissell Crosswave is user-friendly to use. Simply fill the clean water tank, and empty out the dirty water tank at the end.
Best of all, it self-cleans so you’ll never have to worry about rinsing out a grimy mop head, bucket or getting your hands dirty ever again.
At such an affordable price, this deal will not likely stay on the shelves for too long — so you'd better hurry.
