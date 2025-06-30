I’ve been using this Ninja Air Fryer Pro every single day for 6 months — and it’s $40 off in this early Prime Day deal

We tested the Ninja Air Fryer Pro, and it quickly shot to the top of our best Ninja air fryers guide. It’s fast, powerful, and handles all the basics brilliantly, from crispy fries and wings to juicy salmon and roast veggies. With a generous 5-quart basket and four cooking functions (air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate), it’s perfect for everyday meals without taking up too much space.

Personally? I use it every single day. It’s my go-to for quick lunches, lazy dinners, and even reheating pizza (honestly, even pizza tastes better in it). I love this air fryer so much that I bought one for my dad, and now he can’t stop using it.

Right now in early Prime Day sales, it’s 31% off at Amazon — down from $129 to just $89. That’s a fantastic deal for a versatile, mid-size air fryer that fits comfortably on most countertops. If you’re cooking for one or two people, or want a reliable appliance for everyday meals and batch-prepping, this is the best air fryer to grab while it’s marked down.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89 at Amazon The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is a versatile kitchen appliance that air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With its 5-quart capacity, it cooks food quickly using hot air circulation, delivering crispy, healthier meals with little to no oil. That makes it perfect for everyday cooking and batch meal prep!

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro has honestly changed how I cook at home. If you’re anything like me (always juggling work, meals, and a million other things) you’ll appreciate how this little powerhouse makes cooking faster and easier without sacrificing taste.

This particular air fryer roasts, reheats, and even dehydrates food, all in one compact machine. That means fewer appliances cluttering your kitchen and more countertop space for the essentials.

With its decent-sized capacity, the basket is roomy enough for meals for one or two people but doesn’t take up a ton of space. I love how quickly it crisps up fries or a mix of veggies with just a fraction of the oil you’d use in a traditional fryer. That means better, healthier meals without the extra grease.

(Image credit: Future)

Dehydrating fruit or making snacks is a bonus feature I didn’t expect to use so much either. It turns out that it’s a great way to prep healthy treats and saving money on store-bought snacks. For the price, this air fryer delivers serious versatility, speed, and convenience. No wonder we rate it our favorite Ninja air fryer.

Whether you’re cooking a quick solo dinner or batch prepping meals for the week, it’s worth every penny, and honestly, I can’t imagine my kitchen without it now (neither can my dad). The Ninja Air Fryer Pro is definitely worth grabbing now that it's $40 off on Amazon.

