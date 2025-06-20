The air fryer I use every day is 20% off right now — and it has a window!

I've reviewed loads of the best air fryers now, and the Philips 2000 Series air fryer is the one I want to take to the grave. It's compact, pretty, it works, and my favorite part? It's got a window!

Sometimes I find myself leaning on my kitchen countertop just watching my food cook, because, well, why not? It's low-key better than Netflix or TikTok.

Now the Philips 2000 Series air fryer is $20 off at Williams Sonoma, and for U.K. readers, it's a whopping 50% off at Amazon! This is the one air fryer I recommend for small households. If you're tight on space or only cooking for a couple of people, then this is the top air fryer for you.

Philips 2000 Series air fryer: was $99 now $79 at Williams-Sonoma I love this air fryer for so many reasons: it's easy to use, looks the part, and can handle anything you throw at it. I've made cakes, brownies, grilled cheese sandwiches, and a whole roast chicken in this. Heck, I've even made lasagne in my air fryer!

Philips 2000 Series air fryer: was £99 now £51 at Amazon If you're in the U.K. (like me!), then you're getting an even better deal. At Amazon right now the Philips 2000 Series air fryer is just £51, which is half price! Run, don't walk to Amazon and get this deal before it's over.

Why I love it

Oh, where do I start? This air fryer is just chef's kiss. It's worth noting that if you've got a large family or want to make tons of food in the air fryer, you might be better off getting a dual basket like the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone (my parents have this air fryer and won't stop telling me about how good it is).

However, seeing as I'm just cooking for myself and one other person, the Philips 2000 Series is perfect for me. Last week I made a full basket of fries and they were so crispy on the outside and soft on the inside — in just 24 minutes!

I've also roasted a whole chicken in 52 minutes (yes, I checked its internal temp with one of the best meat thermometers) and baked lasagnes in the air fryer to save $$$ on electricity bills. The basket can fit an 8-inch baking dish, which is perfect for me.

(Image credit: Future)

While this is more anecdotal than anything else, I also find that my Philips 2000 Series air fryer is way cheaper than turning my oven on. This obviously depends on where you live and your energy supplier, but my air fryer is literally a fraction of the cost of my oven, according to my electricity meter. It might not be the same for you, but that's my personal experience.

And now that it's just $79? This is a severely competitive price for such an adept air fryer. I would run on over to Williams Sonoma and snap this up before the deal ends.