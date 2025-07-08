Prime Day sale! Get kitchen ready and save big this July with Typhur

Inject fun back into the kitchen with discounts on air fryers, sous vide stations and thermometers

Who said cooking is just a functional necessity? It certainly wasn't anyone at Typhur who are passionate about making kitchen tools that make cooking more enjoyable and efficient.

Every single one of their products is beautifully designed and perfectly crafted to deliver outstanding results. That's why we're glad to let you know that this July Typhur are running a sale that enables customers to save up to $600.

So, whether it's an air fryer, meat thermostat, or the first-ever all-in-one sous vide station that you need, Typhur has you covered.

Prime Day sale offers at Typhur

8-11 July

Dual heating elements (top and bottom) ensure your food is cooked evenly with less shaking or flipping. Paired with dual temperature sensors, this innovative system delivers delicious results every time.

CODE = TGPD10

$289 (was $499)

View Deal
8-30 July

Complement your Typhur air fryer with a range of accessories, including the renowned Sous Vide Station. We also love the InstaProbe which delivers fast readings (less than 0.5 seconds) and unmatched, NIST-certified accuracy.

CODE = TOMSGUIDE15

View Deal
12-30 July

Inspired by professional pizza ovens, Typhur reinvented the airflow and circulation of the air fryer, reducing cooking time by up to 30%. This innovative air fryer serves up perfectly cooked food every time.

USE CODE = TGDOME15

View Deal
8-11 July

With an all-in-one design, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a high level of power, the Sous Vide Station will have you cooking perfect steak in no time at all.

NO CODE REQUIRED

View Deal
