Prime Day sale! Get kitchen ready and save big this July with Typhur

Who said cooking is just a functional necessity? It certainly wasn't anyone at Typhur who are passionate about making kitchen tools that make cooking more enjoyable and efficient.

Every single one of their products is beautifully designed and perfectly crafted to deliver outstanding results. That's why we're glad to let you know that this July Typhur are running a sale that enables customers to save up to $600.

So, whether it's an air fryer, meat thermostat, or the first-ever all-in-one sous vide station that you need, Typhur has you covered.

If you'd like to explore other ways of saving on kitchen appliances, then head over to our dedicated Typhur promo codes hub.

Prime Day sale offers at Typhur

8-11 July Get an extra $10 off a Typhur Air Fryer with this discount code on top of the 40% OFF Dual heating elements (top and bottom) ensure your food is cooked evenly with less shaking or flipping. Paired with dual temperature sensors, this innovative system delivers delicious results every time. CODE = TGPD10 $289 (was $499)

8-30 July Get an additional 15% off Wireless meat thermometer, Sous Vide Station, and InstaProbe—no threshold Complement your Typhur air fryer with a range of accessories, including the renowned Sous Vide Station. We also love the InstaProbe which delivers fast readings (less than 0.5 seconds) and unmatched, NIST-certified accuracy. CODE = TOMSGUIDE15

12-30 July Get 15% off an Air Fryer with this Typhur US discount code—no threshold Inspired by professional pizza ovens, Typhur reinvented the airflow and circulation of the air fryer, reducing cooking time by up to 30%. This innovative air fryer serves up perfectly cooked food every time. USE CODE = TGDOME15