Swipe up that Ninja Air fryer you always wanted and save $40 in this amazing Prime Day deal

Whether you already own an air fryer and want to upgrade, or you’ve been left behind with the uncertainty over air-frying cooking. Now is the perfect time to either swap to a newer model or ditch your fears.

I’m a homes writer and I can say with complete honesty that owning an air fryer has changed how I cook — and for the better.

What’s more, you can save $40 on the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1, now $89 at Amazon. I think that’s something to shout about! It’s one of the best air fryers on the market, and to prove the point, it’s rated the best air fryer overall in our buying guide.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89 at Amazon The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is awarded the top spot in our Air Fryer Buying Guide, and right now you can save $40 at Amazon. We think that's a pretty good deal on an exceptional product that has a 5-qt basket and a lot of capability.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Millie Fender)

The Ninja 4-in-1 Pro Air Fryer is an incredibly capable option and wowed Millie Fender, Managing Editor for Homes, when she put it to the test. It features a five-quart basket, which is perfectly ample for meal-prepping for four. If you want a larger model, you could upgrade to the XL capacity 6.5-quart model, which is also available for $199 at Amazon right now, a 33% reduction.

But what do you get with the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1? There’s a lot to love, including simple and easy-to-use controls, an incredibly powerful reach of up to 400°F, and the ability to crisp French fries in under 10 minutes. And it won’t look out of place on your countertop, as it’s neat and compact.

This Ninja Air Fryer offers four functions: air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate. Although other air fryers offer extra functions, these four are plenty without giving you overwhelm.

What’s more, it’s non-stick and dishwasher safe, making clearing up dried-on juices a breeze. Whether it's time to swap your air fryer or invest in one for the first time, you can't go far wrong with the Ninja Air Pro 4-in-1.