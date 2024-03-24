Walmart slashes price on Xbox Series X in deal that beats Amazon's Big Spring Sale

While the Amazon Big Spring Sale may be in full swing, Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers are taking on Amazon with their own huge sales this weekend. But video game consoles are one of the few gadgets we rarely see discounts on — even during major sales events. That's exactly why you shouldn't overlook this deal on the latest Xbox console.

Right now you can get an Xbox Series X for $449 at Walmart. That's $50 off the usual retail price of an incredible console that’s capable of playing both modern and older games. And if you sign up for Microsoft's gaming subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, you'll unlock access to a sprawling library of titles from throughout the Xbox’s 20+ year history.

While you're at it, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative deals for more ways to save.

Xbox Series X: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXbox-Series-X-Video-Game-Console-Black%2F443574645" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $449 @ Walmart

This Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. And right now, you can get it for a whopping $50 off at Walmart.

As we said in our Xbox Series X review, this system is nothing less than the "pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts." We praised its high-powered specs, lightning-fast loading times, and sleek design. While not on par with the best gaming PCs in terms of overall performance, playing the best Xbox Series X games on Microsoft's latest console is comparable to playing on last-gen gaming PCs. The Series X packs a fast SSD, 4K resolution and can even run many titles at 60 frames per second.

Backward compatibility is another highlight, and you can play many classic titles going back to the original Xbox. In addition to great first-party games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Starfield, the system also has third-party titles from publishers like Capcom, EA, Ubisoft and more. And since Microsoft now owns Bethesda and Activision, that'll only serve to bolster its already considerable gaming library. If you prefer having physical copies of your games instead of digital ones, you’re in luck because you’ll be able to do that with this console — unlike the Xbox Series S, which lacks a disc drive.

We'd also be remiss if we didn't take a moment to plug Xbox Game Pass, which is arguably the best subscription service in gaming due to the sheer number of titles it offers — not to mention access to first-party Xbox games at launch. You get all of that for a low monthly fee starting at $9.99/month.