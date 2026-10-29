9 Anthropologie decor deals under $50 I’d add to my own home
Stock up on colorful and unique pieces from Anthropologie
Anthropologie is one of my favorite places to shop for decor. I love how unique the pieces are and how much personality it brings to a space. Instead of sticking to neutrals, their decor fills your home with color, fun details and a touch of whimsy.
Sure, Anthropologie is a store is notorious for being pricey — but I'll let you in on a little secret: the retailer's sale section is filled to the brim with deals on stylish home decor and everyday essentials (that still look expensive). Even better? I've rounded up my favorite deals and they're all under $50.
From embroidered dinner napkins and classy throw pillows to unique lamps and cozy candles, Anthropologie has the perfect pieces to give your home a little refresh. Keep scrolling to shop everything you need to upgrade your decor.
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- Madeline Striped Embroidered Napkins, Set of 2: was $24 now $19
- Emma Clay Vase: was $44 now $26
- Marble Scalloped Tray: was $54 now $32
- Philippa Scalloped Picture Frame: was $48 now $33
- Luzè Strawberry Candle Warmer Lamp: was $50 now $35
- Daisy Tile Tufted Cotton Bath Mat: was $48 now $38
- Woven Wool Dotted Throw Pillow: was $58 now $40
Anthropologie Deals
Add some flair and personality to your dinner table with these colorful napkins that feature a unique scalloped design. Available in both mint and ocean blue, they will be the perfect accent to your favorite meal.
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This charming candle will fill your space with a sweet aroma and radiance. It features scents of fresh juniper and sunlit berries paired with pine and delicate rose.
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Beautiful on its own or holding a bouquet of flowers, this lovely vase features stylish stripes. Place it on your kitchen table, coffee table or mantle, and you're sure to get some compliments at your next gathering.
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This scalloped-trim tray will add a sweet touch to your tablescape, coffee table or vanity. Made of white marble, it's a durable and timeless piece for your home.
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This cute and colorful scalloped frame will be a great addition to your home decor. Add a photo of your favorite memory and put it on display to brighten up your space. Now is also the perfect chance to snag it while it's still on sale.
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You can't have a cozy ambiance without candles, and this electric candle warmer is a great deal. The flameless table lamp with a strawberry design also doubles as a fragrance diffuser. It's the perfect unique piece for your living room or bedroom.
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Hoping to achieve effortless style and comfort in your powder room? Look no further than this soft and elegant bath mat that's made of hand-tufted cotton. It features a sweet daisy design.
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Hoping to sip your cocktails in style? This set of 4 stemless wine glasses is a must. Available in both pink and ocean blue hues, they also features subtle, delicate fluting that casts light off its pastel surface.
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Need a new throw pillows for your couch or bed? This woven wool pillow is perfect for adding some sophistication and texture to your space. Available in both gray and brown, the pillow features a plush duck feather fill and cute polka dots on the exterior.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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