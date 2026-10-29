Anthropologie is one of my favorite places to shop for decor. I love how unique the pieces are and how much personality it brings to a space. Instead of sticking to neutrals, their decor fills your home with color, fun details and a touch of whimsy.

Sure, Anthropologie is a store is notorious for being pricey — but I'll let you in on a little secret: the retailer's sale section is filled to the brim with deals on stylish home decor and everyday essentials (that still look expensive). Even better? I've rounded up my favorite deals and they're all under $50.

From embroidered dinner napkins and classy throw pillows to unique lamps and cozy candles, Anthropologie has the perfect pieces to give your home a little refresh. Keep scrolling to shop everything you need to upgrade your decor.

Anthropologie Deals

Anthropologie Emma Clay Vase: was $44 now $26 at Anthropologie Beautiful on its own or holding a bouquet of flowers, this lovely vase features stylish stripes. Place it on your kitchen table, coffee table or mantle, and you're sure to get some compliments at your next gathering. Read more Read less ▼

Anthropologie Marble Scalloped Tray: was $54 now $32 at Anthropologie This scalloped-trim tray will add a sweet touch to your tablescape, coffee table or vanity. Made of white marble, it's a durable and timeless piece for your home. Read more Read less ▼

Anthropologie Philippa Scalloped Picture Frame: was $48 now $33 at Anthropologie This cute and colorful scalloped frame will be a great addition to your home decor. Add a photo of your favorite memory and put it on display to brighten up your space. Now is also the perfect chance to snag it while it's still on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Anthropologie Luzè Strawberry Candle Warmer Lamp: was $50 now $35 at Anthropologie You can't have a cozy ambiance without candles, and this electric candle warmer is a great deal. The flameless table lamp with a strawberry design also doubles as a fragrance diffuser. It's the perfect unique piece for your living room or bedroom. Read more Read less ▼