PlayStation Store just launched two epic sales with must-play PS5 games from $4 — here’s 15 deals I recommend

The PlayStation Store has a habit of starting a new sales event immediately after the previous one concludes. But this time it’s gone a step further and launched two new sales in the wake of the Mega March event ending. These are called Essential Picks and Extended Play and include some pretty fantastic discounts on some of my favorite PS5 games.

Essential Picks is fairly self-explanatory. It's a sale on games that PlayStation has deemed essential. This collection of more than 1,300 individual discounts includes Madden NFL 24 for just $13 (that’s the lowest ever price), the very underrated Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora with a 40% discount and the former PS5-exclusive shooter Deathloop on sale for just $11 , which is a massive 80% off.

Meanwhile, the Extended Play sale is largely focused on DLC packs and in-game currencies, but it does include a few deals on full games including Uncharted Legacy of Thieves for $19 , the biggest saving to date on Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition and Metro Exodus Gold Edition for $5 , which includes the base game and its DLC chapters.

Alternatively, if you’re the type of gamer who prefers a physical copy to a digital download, I’ve also found some noteworthy PS5 game deals at retailers including Amazon and Best Buy and have included them down below as well. So let’s dive into the PS5 deals…

Best PS5 game deals right now

PS5 and PS4 games: <a href="https://store.playstation.com/en-us/category/9d01f039-7058-43e2-93c2-e462d977dc63/1" data-link-merchant="store.playstation.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $3 @ PlayStation Store

The PlayStation Store Essential Picks sale has returned for 2024 with more than 1,300 individual discounts across a massive range of top-quality PS5 and PS4 games. There's discounts on flagship exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West, as well as games launched in the last year such as Dead Island 2, Final Fantasy XVI, Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLego-Star-Wars-Skywalker-Saga-PlayStation%2Fdp%2FB08GVHDV12%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $21 @ Amazon

Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lego-star-wars-the-skywalker-saga" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace all the way through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASSASSINS-CREED-MIRAGE-STANDARD-PLAYSTATION-5%2Fdp%2FB0BDTQY4FR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $28 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/assassins-creed-mirage" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Horizon Forbidden West: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHorizon-Forbidden-West-Standard-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB09RDRYF8L%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. This is one of the PS5's best-looking games with a stunning open world to explore and highly cinematic cutscenes.

Dead Space: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6522929&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdead-space-playstation-5%2F6522929.p%3FskuId%3D6522929&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/dead-space-remake" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_self">Dead Space. The planet-cracking ship USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies if you want to survive this nightmare ordeal.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fstar-wars-jedi-survivor-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6528657.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $34 @ Best Buy

<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/star-wars-jedi-survivor-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_self">Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars game in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith Inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning action-adventure combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Resident Evil 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FResident-Evil-4-PS5-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0BJTKYLCB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/resident-evil-4" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Elden Ring: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FElden-Ring-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB09743F8P6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/elden-ring" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Plus, now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring as the long-awaited <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/gaming/elden-ring-shadow-of-the-erdtree-dlc-trailer-showcases-new-land-of-shadow-and-bosses-that-will-wreck-you" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is launching this June.