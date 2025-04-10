PlayStation Spring Sale just got even bigger with PS5 game deals from $4 — here’s my 13 top picks

Nintendo may be hogging the headlines with Switch 2 pre-orders going live, but PlayStation also deserves some of the spotlight this week as its already epic Spring Sale just got even bigger with a second wave of deals.

There are plenty of noteworthy new savings in this fresh collection of discounts. The likes of Astro Bot and Ninja Gaiden 2 Black will draw the most eyes. However, I encourage you not to overlook Lords of the Fallen for $19. It's a great Soulslike and is about to get a major update.

There are now almost 3,500 deals in the PlayStation Store Spring Sale and I'm picking out my favorite new additions down below. Plus, I've also included the best PS5 game deals I can find at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy for any gamers who prefer a physical disc to a digital download.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Dead Island 2: was $29 now $17 at Best Buy Dead Island 2 offers players a sun-soaked playground crawling with the undead. Using just about any weapon you can get your hands on, it's your job to slay your throughway Hell-A from the mansions of Beverly Hills to the boardwalk of Venice Beach. Fully playable in co-op, Dead Island 2 is a rip-roaring open-world game full of zombies to slaughter, survivors to assist and loot to collect.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $19 at Best Buy After more than a decade of waiting, EA has returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipation.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

NBA 2K25: was $69 now $19 at Amazon One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes and looks staggeringly good on the PS5 – particularly the PS5 Pro. This latest version of the popular basketball sim has dropped to $19, so now is the time to get on the court.

Dead Space: was $69 now $19 at Best Buy Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $59 now $29 at Amazon Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

No Man's Sky: was $59 now $22 at Amazon Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.

The Crew Motorfest: was $69 now $26 at Amazon Travel to the breathtaking island of O'ahu, Hawaii in The Crew Motorfest, an open-world racing game that lets you speed across city streets, volcanic slopes and dense grassland. Collect a garage of iconic cars from American muscle to Japanese-style street racers. The Crew Motorfest is a petrolhead paradise and can be fully enjoyed either online or in multiplayer with friends.

Diablo IV: was $69 now $32 at Amazon Take on legions of enemies in procedurally-generated dungeons and scoop up loot to outfit yourself for harder runs as you fight your way toward Mephisto's daughter, Lilith in this latest installment of Blizzard's much-loved dungeon-crawling series. Plus, with the game's first major expansion, Vessel of Hatred, launching this month there's never been a better time to dive into the world of Diablo.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight, and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $44 at Amazon Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that combines social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat, comes from the creator of the acclaimed Persona series. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6: was $69 now $49 at Best Buy The latest entry in the juggernaut Call of Duty franchise is a return to the world of Black Ops, and per series tradition comes packing three distinct modes: Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies. While the boots-on-the-ground gameplay isn't anything new for the series, it's as polished as ever, and there's a reason it remains the premiere shooter on the market.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: was $69 now $59 at Amazon The anticipated second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake series, FFVII Rebirth is one of the most beautiful RPGs ever made. This game is absolutely packed with content, providing hundreds of hours of activities. At nearly half price, now is a great time to give Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a shot. We loved how the side quests and minigames provided a huge amount of depth to the gameplay, and we considered it a must-own PS5 title in our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review.