PlayStation Portal just got a major upgrade that fixes one of its biggest flaws

The PlayStation Portal remote player is a nifty handheld but since its launch last November, there’s been one major criticism. When the device isn't tethered to a PS5 console it essentially becomes a $199 paperweight, but that is set to change very soon thanks to a new system update.

A new PlayStation Blog post confirms that a new PlayStation Portal system update will unlock the ability to cloud stream select games directly to the Portal, even without being connected to a PS5 console. This feature is currently in beta but is available once you've downloaded the update.

To stream games directly to the PlayStation Portal, you will need an active PlayStation Plus Premium membership, and you must enable the feature by opening the “Quick Menu” on PlayStation Portal, selecting “Settings” and then turning on “Cloud Streaming (Beta)” via the toggle.

It’s also important to note that you cannot directly stream all of the best PS5 games. At present, there are over 120 PS5 games that support the feature (Naturally, all of them are within the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog). These include Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Monster Hunter Rise, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and more.

Unfortunately, PS4 and PS3 games available to stream in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog are not supported in the beta period, and, just to reiterate, you cannot stream any PS5 game you’ve purchased on PS5. Only games within the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog are supported at this time.

(Image credit: Sony)

Of course, this update won’t turn the PlayStation Portal into a full-on PlayStation Vita 2. To stream these games you will still need a stable internet connection, and latency issues (Which our PS Portal reviewer frequently endured during testing) may still appear. However, by untethering the Portal from the PS5, the device suddenly looks even more appealing.

Not that Sony necessarily needed to increase the Portal’s appeal. While there was skepticism of its necessity prior to launch, it’s gone one to become one of the best-selling PlayStation accessories in history, and it was so popular last winter that retailers couldn’t keep the device in stock. This upgrade could lead to a second wave of demand, so if you’re considering purchasing one this holiday season, I would advise securing yours sooner rather than later.

While this new cloud streaming feature is undoubtedly the biggest upgrade in this system update, it’s not the only improvement. The update has introduced new volume controls that allow you to further adjust the audio output of the inbuilt speakers and have greater control over a connected audio device such as the PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

I already thought the PlayStation Portal was a pretty useful PS5 accessory, but thanks to this update, the device looks set to take on a life of its own and become more of a universal PlayStation streaming handheld. If the feature is further expanded upon, the Portal may eventually be a gaming device we could recommend even to somebody who doesn’t own a PS5 console.