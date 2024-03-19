Amazon is discounting the best PS5 games in its Big Spring Sale — here’s my 13 favorite deals

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale officially begins tomorrow (March 20), but the online mega-retailer is already discounting hundreds of items and the early deals include an epic sale on loads of the very best PS5 games.

One of my favorite deals is Elden Ring for $39, that’s 33% off, and now is the perfect time to jump into this massive RPG ahead of its DLC expansion dropping in June. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for real bargains, Deathloop is just $23 and Aliens: Fireteam Elite is only $16.

Other Amazon PS5 deals that I recommend include the stunning Resident Evil 4 remake on sale for $29. And the overlooked Persona 5 Tactica is 50% off. You also don’t want to miss Assassin’s Creed Mirage for $29. That’s a great price for a compelling franchise throwback.

There are just a small handful of the many excellent PS5 game deals available on Amazon right now. Below are all the best discounts that I’d buy right now…

Best PS5 game deals in Amazon Spring Sale

Aliens Fireteam Elite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAliens-Fireteam-Elite-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB097FP294Y%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $16 @ Amazon

Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens Fireteam Elite tasks you and up to two friends to survive against hordes of aggressive Xenomorphs and deadly androids across a cinematic campaign. Offering a rich story and plenty of replayability, this is a bug hunt worth taking.

Payday 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPayday-3-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0C7LTV8QM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The fan-favorite Payday franchise returns in this latest entry in the beloved co-op shooter series. Build your collection of gear and weapons, tackle some of the toughest heist in the series history and make choices that will shape the outcome of each individual mission. PayDay 3 is a confident shooter best played with friends.

Deathloop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDEATHLOOP-Standard-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB08NDYPWK7%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $23 @ Amazon

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on mission to break free from a never ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLego-Star-Wars-Skywalker-Saga-PlayStation%2Fdp%2FB08GVHDV12%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $25 @ Amazon

Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace all the way through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

Resident Evil 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FResident-Evil-4-PS5-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0BJTKYLCB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/resident-evil-4" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASSASSINS-CREED-MIRAGE-STANDARD-PLAYSTATION-5%2Fdp%2FB0BDTQY4FR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/assassins-creed-mirage" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Horizon Forbidden West: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHorizon-Forbidden-West-Standard-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB09RDRYF8L%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. This is one of the PS5's best-looking games with a stunning open world to explore and highly cinematic cutscenes.

Persona 5 Tactica: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPersona-5-Tactica-PlayStation%2Fdp%2FB0C8VHCHX4%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The Phantom Thieves return once more in <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/persona-5-tactica-changed-my-mind-about-tactical-rpgs-heres-why" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Sonic Frontier: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSonic-Frontiers-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0B9ZFWMK1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The fastest hedgehog alive returns in <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/sonic-frontiers" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Sonic Frontiers. The Blue Bur's latest 3D adventure sees him and his pals transported to an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures and strange structures. Naturally, in order to find the missing Chaos emeralds and foil the latest scheme of the sinister Dr. Eggman, you'll need to run really fast and platform across a wide variety of obstacles. Taking inspiration from Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Sonic Frontiers is a new spin on a classic formula.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPrince-PersiaTM-Lost-Crown-Standard-PlayStation%2Fdp%2FB0C7RP9T1G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $32 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Elden Ring: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FElden-Ring-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB09743F8P6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/elden-ring" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring ahead of its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion finally launching this June.

Street Fighter 6: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FStreet-Fighter-6-PS5-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0BPJRGNSD%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The latest entry in the beloved Street Fighter franchise offers a "classic experience built for a modern era" which in simple terms means that <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/street-fighter-6" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Street Fighter 6 combines the series' trademark polished fighting gameplay with a vibrant art style and a suite of modes that allow you to play how you. It's the most accessible Street Fighter to date, but it's also deep enough for fighting game veterans to sink their teeth into for hours.