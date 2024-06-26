Early Prime Day sales include essential PS5 games from $11 — here’s 15 deals I’d buy

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2024 will run from July 16 to 17, but you don’t need to wait until then to start saving on some of the best PS5 games. Right now the online mega-retailer is discounting loads of must-play titles including Resident Evil 4, Horizon: Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and loads more.

My favorite deal right now is the excellent Resident Evil 4 remake on sale for $36 (was $69), and there's also savings on another fantastic remake of a classic, The Last of Us Part 1. Meanwhile, if you're looking for something completely new Horizon Forbidden West is on sale for $38, and Watch Dogs Legion is just $11.

These are just some of the early Prime Day deals you can score on must-play PS5 games, there's even more savings down below. Plus, if you're looking for more gaming deals, Best Buy is offering a free $50 credit with select video game purchases, and don't forget to shop the 4th of July sales for more bargains.

Best PS5 game deals

Watch Dogs: Legion: was $69 now $11 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion corporation. This latest entry in the Watch Dog franchise is a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. Marvel's Midnight Suns is a criminally overlooked superhero romp and a steal at $19.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged: was $49 now $20 @ Amazon

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged is a zippy arcade racer that packs modern features and throwback thrills. There are more than 130 vehicles to choose from including classic Hot Wheels as well as new motorbikes and ATVs. This sequel also packs new vehicle moves like the Lateral Dash and Double Jump. Plus the courses are more inventive than ever with locations including the suburbs, a mini-golf course and even the Wild West.

Payday 3: was $39 now $20 @ Amazon

The fan-favorite Payday franchise returns in this latest entry in the beloved co-op shooter series. Build your collection of gear and weapons, tackle some of the toughest heists in the series' history and make choices that will shape the outcome of each individual mission. PayDay 3 is a confident shooter best played with friends, and since launch it's grown even bigger with a slate of additional content much of it free.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Travel to the Northstar Islands and take all-new levels in the classic 2D Sonic style. Play as the blue blur alongside his friends Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. Harness new Emerald powers to big-bag guys and complete platforming challenges in exciting new ways. A refreshed spin on the beloved Sonic formula, Superstars is designed for returning players and newcomers alike.

Spider-Man Miles Morales: was $49 now $28 @ Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is a spin-off from 2018's Spider-Man on PS4 and follows teenage Miles Morales as he looks to prove his superhero credentials by taking on a dangerous new enemy that is threatening to destroy New York. It's an essential play before diving into the full-featured Spider-Man 2 and is currently on sale for $28 ahead of Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art collections and novels. This is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $36 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $38 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. This is one of the PS5's best-looking games with a stunning open world to explore and highly cinematic cutscenes.

Skull and Bones: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Set sail on the high seas in Skull and Bones, a new Pirate simulator from Ubisoft. Partake in thrilling naval battle, and plunder the spoils of war to build an unstoppable fleet of ships. Face challenging threats including sea monsters and unpredictable weather, or go online and face off against other players for the ultimate test.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $41 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sees PlayStation's iconic intergalactic mascots go on their wildest adventure yet. Both Ratchet and Clank are playable, as well as a brand new character, Rivet. The game plays in gorgeous 4K at 60 fps thanks to the power of the PS5 and really takes advantage of the console's full next-gen capabilities.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $41 @ Amazon

Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother.

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $45 @ Amazon

Completely rebuilt from the ground up to take full advantage of the PS5 console, The Last of Us Part 1 is a stunning remake of the PS3 original. It includes the full original game as well as its DLC chapter Left Behind. This is the ideal pick for fans of the HBO show, or returning players looking to experience Joel and Ellie's first adventure all over again.