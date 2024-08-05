Hurry! This Corsair gaming PC with RTX 4060 Ti is $500 off for a limited time

We're deep in the dog days of summer, and while the best back to school sales of the year are already popping up there's still time to have a bit of fun before classes start.

If you or someone you know is in need of a new gaming PC, you could do a lot worse than the Corsair Vengeance. My team and I have reviewed a few over the years, and we're always impressed by the build quality and performance of Corsair gaming PCs. One of the biggest drawbacks of buying one of these killer gaming rigs is their high cost, which is why it's so great to snag a deal on a good one.

Case in point: This Corsair Vengeance i7400 gaming PC is $1,399 at Amazon, which is $500 off the usual $1,899 asking price. We don't know how long this deal will be available, but while it lasts this is a great opportunity to get yourself or someone you know into PC gaming at an affordable price.

Corsair Vengeance i7400: was $1,899 now $1,399 @ Amazon

This Corsair Vengeance gaming PC comes with a liquid-cooled Intel Core i5-13600K CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. Plus, you get some lovely customizable RGB lighting. It's now $500 off at Amazon.

The Corsair Vengeance regularly ranks among our top recommendations for the best gaming PCs you can buy because Corsair PCs are reliably well-designed, powerful and easy to configure.

This Corsair Vengeance i7400 build on sale at Amazon is a decent mid-range gaming rig, and the liquid-cooled Intel CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti should be more than powerful enough to run the best PC games at good to great framerates.

The 1TB of SSD storage is also plenty to get you started, and the advantage of buying a gaming PC instead of one of the best gaming laptops is that you can upgrade the storage later if you want more.

You will also likely want to consider upgrading the RAM at some point, because while the 16GB of DDR4 RAM that comes in this discounted Corsair is enough to get you started, upgrading it will significantly improve your gaming performance. Again, this is the benefit of investing in a gaming PC instead of a laptop: you can upgrade its components down the road instead of having to buy a whole new PC every time you want more power.

While we've yet to have a chance to review this specific model of Corsair Vengeance i7400, I feel confident recommending it because we've reviewed a variety of very similar models that come in the same case, and they've all scored quite well in our hands-on reviews and lab tests.

In our Corsair Vengeance i7200 review and Corsair Vengeance i7500 review, for example, we laud these lovely gaming towers for their flashy lighting effects, good performance and quiet fans. Our team loves how easy it is to open up these boxy gaming PC towers and work inside them, and the space also helps keeps things running whisper-quiet during heated gaming matches.

However, if you do snag this deal we recommend you consider also getting yourself one of the best gaming mice and one of the best gaming keyboards, because this discounted gaming PC doesn't come with peripherals.