Score! RTX 5070 Ti OLED gaming laptop is $450 off for a limited time

Summer is upon us, and with it comes the first major discounts I've seen on gaming laptops packing the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards.

The best deal I've seen so far is this Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with RTX 5070 Ti for $2,399 at B&H, which knocks nearly $500 off the asking price for this high-end gaming laptop with one of the newest Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs you can get.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i w/ RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,849 now $2,399 at BHPhoto This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a cutting-edge gaming laptop thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, the Intel Core i9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. That's more than enough power to make all your favorite games run great on the 16-inch 1600p 240Hz OLED display.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti hit the market just a few months ago, and it looks to be the ideal value offering in the RTX 50-series lineup right now. And while it's not the highest-end 50-series card, it offers more than enough muscle to run even the best PC games well on this machine.

Plus, the laptop itself is a well-designed 16-inch gaming notebook that's equally good for gaming or productivity work. If you read our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review, you can see how thin and elegant it is in person, along with shots of the plentiful port array and test results, which prove why it ranks among the best gaming laptops on the market.

That 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display looks lovely to boot, and it will make all your favorite games and movies look fantastic—and since it supports HDR and Dolby Vision, you can enjoy your media to the fullest.

Of course, we haven't had a chance to test this RTX 5070 Ti version yet, but it's sure to outperform its predecessors and run games well thanks to the power of Nvidia's latest laptop GPUs. Factor in the 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, and you see why you don't have to stress about this laptop running out of RAM or room for your favorite games anytime soon.

With Wi-Fi 7 and a full, comfy keyboard, you can cart this beast to the coffee shop when you want to work, and when you're done, you can lug it back to the living room and play PC games on your big screen via the HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4 or USB-C ports. You also get USB-A and RJ-45 Ethernet ports, so you can count on being able to plug in old accessories and jack into wired Internet when gaming online.

Admittedly, this is a hefty beast that weighs over six pounds, so you'll probably want to keep it on your desk or coffee table most of the time. But that's true of most gaming laptops, and for my money, this is the best deal on an RTX 50-series machine I've seen all month.