NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #63 (Sunday, May 5 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Tools for the job" — could mean a few things, but once you get a couple under your belt it should all become clear.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #63, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #63, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #63.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #63 is... "Tools for the job".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: Weed all about it.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GREED

GRIME

LOVE

WEDGE

LOSER

HARE

LOSS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'Y' and ends with 'K'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's YARDWORK.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #63?

Drumroll, please...

SHOVEL

TROWEL

GLOVES

RAKE

SHEARS

TRIMMER

EDGER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was YARDWORK.

Clues used: 0.

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A pretty straightforward one today, once you get the first couple of answers on the board.

With "Tools for the job" I was already thinking garden or household tools, so when I saw SHOVEL in the top-left corner, I immediately grabbed it. With TROWEL right next to it, it was pretty clear this was all about garden tools.

That was confirmed with GLOVES in the bottom right of the grid, and again by RAKE spelled out backwards underneath it. SHEARS followed in the bottom left-hand corner.

I then spotted the spangram: YARDWORK, which snakes across the board from left to right.

There were just two answers left to find, both in the top right-hand corner. TRIMMER seemed pretty obvious, but I'm glad that EDGER was the only answer left, or I'd have struggled to find it. It's just not a product I've come across before (which may explain why my garden is in such a state).

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #62 right here.