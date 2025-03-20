NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #383 (Friday, March 21 2025)

News
By published

Need help with Strands #383? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Jump to:
Strands today: Quick menu

1. Today's hints

2. Today's answer

3. Yesterday's answer

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Ode to the aubergine" — isn't so much a hint as stating the topic outright, but that doesn't mean it'll be easy getting all of the answers.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #383, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #383, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #383.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #383 is... "Ode to the aubergine".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Open the recipe book".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • STADIA
  • DEFUSES
  • PLAIT
  • RIPE
  • GLINT
  • PLAIN
  • TOIL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with E and ends with H.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's EGGPLANTDISH.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #383?

Drumroll, please...

  • PARMIGIANA
  • RATATOUILLE
  • MOUSSAKA
  • STUFFED

Strands #383

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was EGGPLANTDISH.

Strands #383

“Ode to the aubergine”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡

Hi Strands fans. While yesterday's puzzle left me completely clueless, today I was on much firmer ground. I love aubergine dishes and two of the four here are among my all-time favorites.

The theme - "Ode to the aubergine" - didn't leave much room for ambiguity, and the biggest problem I had was spelling the answers correctly!

I found PARMIGIANA in the top-left corner, and then RATATOUILLE on the opposite side. I then saw MOUSSAKA in the bottom-right corner, followed by STUFFED on the left-hand side.

That just left the spangram to get, which was easy enough: EGGPLANTDISH, spelt from the top to the bottom of the board.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #382 right here.

See more Gaming News
Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #337 (Monday, February 3 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #376 (Friday, March 14 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #316 (Monday, January 13 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #353 (Wednesday, February 19 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #379 (Monday, March 17 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #344 (Monday, February 10 2025)
Latest in Gaming
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 21 (#649)
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Deleted image reveals Steam games in the Xbox app — here's what it could mean
Qanba Q7 Obsidian 2
I just tested this arcade stick for PS5 and PC — and it's nearly perfect for fighting game fans
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 just tipped for three display upgrades — here's what we know
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #383 (Friday, March 21 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 20 (#648)
Latest in News
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 21 (#649)
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Deleted image reveals Steam games in the Xbox app — here's what it could mean
Severance season 2 finale
How to watch 'Severance' finale online – stream final episode of season 2 tonight
Render of the alleged design of the iPhone 17 Pro
New iPhone 17 Pro dummy leak highlights redesigned camera and part glass body
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 just tipped for three display upgrades — here's what we know
Samsung S95F OLED TV
Samsung is developing the successor to OLED TVs — but TCL might beat it to the punch
More about gaming
NYTimes Connections

NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 21 (#649)
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Deleted image reveals Steam games in the Xbox app — here's what it could mean
NYTimes Connections

NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 21 (#649)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 21 (#649)
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Deleted image reveals Steam games in the Xbox app — here's what it could mean
Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in &quot;Wicked&quot;
How to watch 'Wicked' online – stream Oscar-winning movie from anywhere
Severance season 2 finale
How to watch 'Severance' finale online – stream final episode of season 2 tonight
Samsung S95F OLED TV
Samsung is developing the successor to OLED TVs — but TCL might beat it to the punch
Render of the alleged design of the iPhone 17 Pro
New iPhone 17 Pro dummy leak highlights redesigned camera and part glass body
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 just tipped for three display upgrades — here's what we know
A still from &quot;John Wick&quot; spinoff &quot;Ballerina&quot; featuring Ana de Armas in a club
'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' just got a new trailer — and I can't wait for it to hit theaters
Large group of protesters in Turkey following Instanbul mayor&#039;s arrest
Turkey sees huge VPN usage spike amid reports of social media crackdown
Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025
How to watch ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off' 2025 online – episode 1 streaming now