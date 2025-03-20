NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #383 (Friday, March 21 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Ode to the aubergine" — isn't so much a hint as stating the topic outright, but that doesn't mean it'll be easy getting all of the answers.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #383, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #383, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #383.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #383 is... "Ode to the aubergine".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Open the recipe book".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

STADIA

DEFUSES

PLAIT

RIPE

GLINT

PLAIN

TOIL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with E and ends with H.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's EGGPLANTDISH.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #383?

Drumroll, please...

PARMIGIANA

RATATOUILLE

MOUSSAKA

STUFFED

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was EGGPLANTDISH.

Strands #383

“Ode to the aubergine”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡

Hi Strands fans. While yesterday's puzzle left me completely clueless, today I was on much firmer ground. I love aubergine dishes and two of the four here are among my all-time favorites.

The theme - "Ode to the aubergine" - didn't leave much room for ambiguity, and the biggest problem I had was spelling the answers correctly!

I found PARMIGIANA in the top-left corner, and then RATATOUILLE on the opposite side. I then saw MOUSSAKA in the bottom-right corner, followed by STUFFED on the left-hand side.

That just left the spangram to get, which was easy enough: EGGPLANTDISH, spelt from the top to the bottom of the board.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #382 right here.