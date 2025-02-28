NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #363 (Saturday, March 1 2025)
Need help with Strands #363? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Let us prey" — is nice and straightforward, given the not-so-subtle alternate spelling of "pray".
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #363, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #363, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #363.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #363 is... "Let us prey".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Top of the food chain."
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- PAIR
- SOAR
- SAUCE
- PURE
- DOTES
- LOSER
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with A and ends with S.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's APEXPREDATORS.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #363?
Drumroll, please...
- TYRANNOSAURUS
- CROCODILE
- LION
- HUMAN
- ORCA
...and the spangram was APEXPREDATORS.
Strands #363
“Let us prey”
🟡🔵🔵🔵
🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle shouldn't cause too many problems: there aren't many answers in the grid, and the theme - "Let us prey" - is pretty obvious thanks to the alternate spelling of "pray".
The 'X' in the bottom-right of the grid also helped, and I immediately thought of APEXPREDATORS. Sure enough, that was the answer, spanning from the bottom right almost to the top-left corner.
The double 'N', 'Y' and 'T' in the top left quickly led me to TYRANNOSAURUS (with a few false starts for the correct spelling), and I found CROCODILE on the opposite side, cordoned off by the spangram.
That left three answers to find in the bottom-left corner. I got LION first, followed by HUMAN to its left. That meant only ORCA remained to complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #362 right here.
