NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #363 (Saturday, March 1 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Let us prey" — is nice and straightforward, given the not-so-subtle alternate spelling of "pray".

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #363, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #363, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #363.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #363 is... "Let us prey".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Top of the food chain."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PAIR

SOAR

SAUCE

PURE

DOTES

LOSER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with A and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's APEXPREDATORS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #363?

Drumroll, please...

TYRANNOSAURUS

CROCODILE

LION

HUMAN

ORCA

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was APEXPREDATORS.

Strands #363

“Let us prey”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle shouldn't cause too many problems: there aren't many answers in the grid, and the theme - "Let us prey" - is pretty obvious thanks to the alternate spelling of "pray".

The 'X' in the bottom-right of the grid also helped, and I immediately thought of APEXPREDATORS. Sure enough, that was the answer, spanning from the bottom right almost to the top-left corner.

The double 'N', 'Y' and 'T' in the top left quickly led me to TYRANNOSAURUS (with a few false starts for the correct spelling), and I found CROCODILE on the opposite side, cordoned off by the spangram.

That left three answers to find in the bottom-left corner. I got LION first, followed by HUMAN to its left. That meant only ORCA remained to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

