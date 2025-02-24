NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #359 (Tuesday, February 25 2025)

By
published

Need help with Strands #359? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Life is like a box of chocolates" — isn't too hard to decode, but may still cause some problems.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #359, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #359, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #359.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #359 is... "Life is like a box of chocolates".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "The chewy ones usually get left til' last..."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • MEAL
  • RUIN
  • ARTIFACT
  • FEET
  • RINGS
  • AUNT
  • MALE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with F and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FILLINGS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #359?

Drumroll, please...

  • NOUGAT
  • TOFFEE
  • TRUFFLE
  • CARAMEL
  • LIQUEUR
  • ALMONDS

Strands #359

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GETMOVING.

Strands #359

“Life is like a box of chocolates”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I'm kicking myself for using a clue here.

I rightly assumed that the theme of "Life is like a box of chocolates" would be about selection boxes, but I was wrong to think that it would be about American brands I was unfamiliar with.

As such, I used a clue prematurely, which gave me NOUGAT on the left-hand side. As that's clearly not a brand name, I resolved to look a bit harder, and it worked.

The duo of 'F's and 'E's in the bottom-right corner led me to connect TOFFEE, and I was able to get TRUFFLE immediately above it.

I then spotted CARAMEL in the top-left corner, and that made it very likely that the spangram ran vertically. Sure enough, I was able to connect FILLINGS written from the top to the bottom of the grid.

That neatly isolated the two remaining answers into their own sections of the board. I found LIQUEUR in the bottom-left corner, followed by ALMOND diagonally opposite to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #358 right here.

