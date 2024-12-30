NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #303 (Tuesday, December 31 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Resolutions" — might send you off in the wrong direction at first, as it did with me.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #303, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #303, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #303.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #303 is... "Resolutions".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "No new beginnings."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LOVERS

SOIRE

SCONE

FLIP

DINERS

DOVES

DOUR

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with I and ends with R.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ITSOVER.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #303?

Drumroll, please...

CODA

CONCLUSION

FINALE

EPILOGUE

ENDING

CLOSURE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ITSOVER.

Strands #303

“Resolutions”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. A New Year's Eve puzzle for New Year's Eve. Though the theme of "Resolutions" made me think of that usually over-optimistic wishlist of self-improvement for the new year, rather than its other meaning of concluding something.

After struggling to find anything to do with diet and exercise, I used a clue that revealed CODA, which put me on the right track. After connecting this, I quickly found CONCUSION spelt diagonally downwards from the top left, followed by FINALE to its right.

EPILOGUE appropriately concluded the top half, before I turned my attention to the bottom half. Here I found ENDING diagonally along the middle. It left the perfect gap for the spangram of ITSOVER, which left just CONCLUSION in the bottom left to complete the puzzle.

Happy New Year, Strands fans. See you in 2025.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #302 right here.