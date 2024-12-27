NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #300 (Saturday, December 28 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Just the essentials" — is rather clever, but likely won't be clear until you get one of the four answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #300, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #300, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #300.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #300 is... "Just the essentials".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Beautifully scented."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

RETCH

PRAY

TALE

DRAW

CLAW

ROAR

STORY

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with A and ends with Y.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's AROMATHERAPY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #300?

Drumroll, please...

LAVENDER

CEDARWOOD

EUCALYPTUS

PATCHOULI

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was AROMATHERAPY.

Strands #300

“Just the essentials”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. This was a rather clever puzzle, but one that's not particuarly well suited to me. While I'm vaguely familiar with AROMATHERAPY, I couldn't claim to know all the essential oils, which is what this is all about.

That meant I needed to use a clue to get me started. That revealed LAVENDER, which at least put me on tre right track, and I was able to get CEDARWOOD on the right-hand side, followed by EUCALYPTUS along the top.

I was now ready to tackle the spangram, spelling AROMATHERAPY backwards in a loop covering three lines.

That left one answer left to find, which required me to decode the anagram of ILOHUCATP. After much playing with the letters, I finally remembered that PATCHOULI is a thing to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #299 right here.