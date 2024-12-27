NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #300 (Saturday, December 28 2024)
Need help with Strands #300? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Just the essentials" — is rather clever, but likely won't be clear until you get one of the four answers on the board.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #300, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #300, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #300.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #300 is... "Just the essentials".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Beautifully scented."
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- RETCH
- PRAY
- TALE
- DRAW
- CLAW
- ROAR
- STORY
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with A and ends with Y.
It's AROMATHERAPY.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #300?
- LAVENDER
- CEDARWOOD
- EUCALYPTUS
- PATCHOULI
...and the spangram was AROMATHERAPY.
Strands #300
“Just the essentials”
💡🔵🔵🔵
🟡🔵
Hi Strands fans. This was a rather clever puzzle, but one that's not particuarly well suited to me. While I'm vaguely familiar with AROMATHERAPY, I couldn't claim to know all the essential oils, which is what this is all about.
That meant I needed to use a clue to get me started. That revealed LAVENDER, which at least put me on tre right track, and I was able to get CEDARWOOD on the right-hand side, followed by EUCALYPTUS along the top.
I was now ready to tackle the spangram, spelling AROMATHERAPY backwards in a loop covering three lines.
That left one answer left to find, which required me to decode the anagram of ILOHUCATP. After much playing with the letters, I finally remembered that PATCHOULI is a thing to complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.