NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #289 (Tuesday, December 17 2024)
Need help with Strands #289? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "It's lit!" — isn't quite what it seems at a first glance.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #289, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #289, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #289.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #289 is... "It's lit!"
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "What's on the book shelf?"
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- CHOIRS
- FIRST
- SCALY
- SLAIN
- RENT
- FAIRS
- CREAM
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'F' and ends with 'E'.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's FICTIONGENRE.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #289?
Drumroll, please...
- CRIME
- FANTASY
- ROMANCE
- HISTORICAL
- WESTERN
...and the spangram was FICTIONGENRE.
Strands #289
“It's lit!”
💡🔵🔵🟡
🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. The cunning theme of today's puzzle made me think I'd be hopelessly out of my depth. Being comfortably into middle age now, "lit" in its current slang sense is something that I'm only loosely familiar with - and something I'm not intending to correct any time soon.
Thankfully it wasn't about that, and nor was it about illumination, which was my second thought. It was only when I used a clue to reveal CRIME that I realized it was an abbreviation of "literature"... and I was back on solid ground again.
I found FANTASY to its right, which confirmed this was about book genres, and sure enough I then spotted the spangram of FICTIONGENRE twisted around the middle of the grid.
I then spotted ROMANCE in the top left corner, before returning to the bottom of the board to complete it with HISTORICAL. That just left WESTERN in the top-right corner to complete the puzzle.
