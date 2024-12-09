NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #282 (Tuesday, December 10 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Something to see" — isn't too tough once you have your first answer on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #282, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #282, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #282.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #282 is... "Something to see".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Magic of the silver screen".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LIFE

MULE

CAME

CHEF

TIRE

CLIP

HEATS

NAME

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts and ends with 'C'.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CINEMATIC.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #282?

Drumroll, please...

FLICK

PICTURE

MOVIE

SHORT

TALKIE

FILM

FEATURE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CINEMATIC.

Strands #282

“Something to see”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. After yesterday's horrorshow of a puzzle, I'm happy to report I completed this one without assistance - though only because I stumbled across my first answer while hunting clue words for the section above.

The word in question was FLICK, and that combined with the theme of "Something to see" made me realize this was about things you can see at the cinema. I duly found PICTURE above it, and MOVIE in the bottom-right corner.

Enough space was clear for me to get the spangram of CINEMATIC, and the word SHORT curled around the end of it.

I then found TALKIE in the top left, followed by FILM near the bottom. That just left FEATURE spelt backwards to complete the puzzle without fuss.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #281 right here.