NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #222 (Friday, October 11 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Let's experiment" — isn't too tough to decode, but might have you racking your brains for the actual answers.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #222, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #222, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #222.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #222 is... "Let's experiment".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "White coats on!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PETAL

PREY

BATTLE

THEY

THIRST

BEEF

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts with 'C' and ends with 'B'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CHEMISTRYLAB.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #222?

Drumroll, please...

FLASK

GOGGLES

BEAKER

PIPETTE

THERMOMETER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was CHEMISTRYLAB.

Strands #222

“Let's experiment”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. The theme of "Let's experiment" immediately got me thinking along scientific lines, and specifically the three branches we got taught at school: physics, biology and chemistry. It was the last of these that would turn out to be especially relevant with the spangram of CHEMISTRYLAB.

But I didn't get it right away, instead getting FLASK in the bottom left-hand corner. A little to its right was GOGGLES, which cleared the path to the beginning of the spangram in "che..." for CHEMISTRYLAB.

After that, it was just a case of recalling exactly what was kept in those cupboards - no mean feat, given it has been decades since I stepped into a lab. All the same, I found BEAKER and PIPETTE along the left-hand side, which left just THERMOMETER to get on the right to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

