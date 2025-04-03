NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, April 4 (#663)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 4 for puzzle #663 are a much easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #662, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #663. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Drive, Park, Harmony, Balance, Diamond, Ink, Rest, Spin, Difference, Field, Cruise, Bay, Ride, Trade, Stadium, and Remainder.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : What's leftover

: What's leftover 🟩 Green : Car trip

: Car trip 🟦 Blue : Baseball venues

: Baseball venues 🟪 Purple: Companies with "E" removed

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Check your accounts, go to a game, go for a drive and ignore online companies.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #663?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 What's leftover: Balance, difference, remainder, rest

Balance, difference, remainder, rest 🟩 Car trip: Cruise, drive, ride, spin

Cruise, drive, ride, spin 🟦 Baseball venues: Diamond, field, park, stadium

Diamond, field, park, stadium 🟪 Companies with "E" removed: Bay, harmony, ink, trade

I snagged balance, difference, remainder and rest because its what I saw first.

From there, in the baseball mood, I saw diamond and field. Park and stadium fell soon after.

I saw green but put in the purple first which was companies minus their starting E. Which was E-Bay, E-Harmony, E-Ink, and E-Trade.

Then we wrapped up the puzzle with cruise, drive, ride and spin for taking the car out.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Printed notification: Announcement, bulletin, notice, poster

Announcement, bulletin, notice, poster 🟩 Seen at a grocery checkout counter: Conveyor belt, register, scale, scanner

Conveyor belt, register, scale, scanner 🟦 Things with tabs: Browser, folder, keyboard, soda can

Browser, folder, keyboard, soda can 🟪 Palm ____: Beach, reader, sunday, tree

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #662, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I'm coming off a nasty head cold, so today's puzzle was a grind for my hazy mind, but we made it through by going very slowly.

What stuck out first was bulletin and reader, where I briefly thought of the end titles for newspapers. That didn't go anywhere but I stuck with bulletin and saw announcement From there poster and notice seemed most obvious, yellow down.

Register and conveyor belt felt to me like a check out line thing. I took a strike when I had soda can and scanner, but now knew I was one away. It took a moment to find scale and swap it in for soda can.

I am not a tab monster like some internet denizens (he says while holding 20 tabs open across three different windows; there are worse), but that's what I thought looking at browsers. Folder made sense from there. Eventually I got to keyboard with the tab button. Again, it took a moment to remember that soda cans have tabs, what you use to pop them open.

And we wrapped it up with Palm Beach, Palm Reader, Palm Sunday and Palm Tree.