Nintendo Switch holiday deals at Amazon, Walmart and more — here's the Switch games I'd add to my cart from $19

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Cult of the Lamb: was $29 now $19 at Amazon Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get a digital download for $24 at the Nintendo Store.

Balatro Special Edition: was $29 now $24 at Amazon You now can grab this special edition of Game of the Year nominee Balatro on sale for $24. This is a deck-building roguelike game based on poker, and it took the world by storm as a viral sensation. Balatro is all but guaranteed to get you hooked on its addictively simple gameplay loop, making it one of our favorite games of 2024. The special edition includes 10 physical cards from the game, making it a perfect gift for existing Balatro fans, as well as card collectors. Note: this deal is for a physical copy of the game, but you can get the regular digital edition for $14 at Nintendo.

Sea of Stars: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Sea of Stars is a charming throwback to classic RPGs boasting engaging turn-bases combat and stunning pixel art graphics. In the vein of legendary role-playing experiences, you set off on a perilous quest epic, assembling a crew of loyal followers, and if you get bored of battling monsters, you can always go fishing to pass the time instead.

Miitopia: was $49 now $24 at Best Buy Miitopia is a unique RPG where you get to populate your party (and the entire world, in fact) with Mii avatars. There's a super-deep customization system meaning you can faithfully recreate just about anyone as a Mii, or you can download other players' creations to use in your own game. Take on the Dark Lord Darth Vader with Spongebob by your side, or whatever else takes your fancy. Plus, its solid turn-based battle system and hilarious story make it a fleshed-out experience.

Lego Horizon Adventures: was $59 now $39 at Amazon This family-friendly Lego-fied version of Horizon Zero Dawn expertly balances the former’s adorable aesthetics and customization with the latter’s character-focused story and tactical combat. As we said in our Lego Horizon Adventures review, this is one of the more action-packed Lego games. But despite its greater emphasis on combat, the game never takes itself too seriously, offering the trademark comedic tone you’d expect from a Lego title.

was $59 now $39 at Woot! Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical RPG which brings characters from the series' past into a gorgeous, colorful world that'll flex your gray matter. This game has great graphics, sharp strategic gameplay and all the references to previous games will delight long-time Fire Emblem fans.

Detective Pikachu Returns: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Detective Pikachu Returns is a light-hearted adventure game where you'll solve puzzles and make deductions alongside Pokémon's greatest detective. It's a great one to get if you loved the Detective Pikachu movie that released in 2019, although it does follow a slightly different version of events.

Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed: was $59 now $39 at Walmart The classic platformer Epic Mickey has been given a new coat of paint in this remastering. You play as the iconic mascot and explore a Wasteland full of twisted settings and forgotten characters. Mickey's also learned a few new moves including a ground pound and the ability to sprint. Epic Mickey has never looked or played better than in Rebrushed.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $39 at Walmart The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $42 at Woot! Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 at Woot! Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Mario & Luigi Brothership: was $59 now $49 at Woot! Mario & Luigi: Brothership follows Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island, blending RPG combat, puzzles, and exploration across themed islands. Players team up with quirky characters, using Bros. Moves and Attacks that combine nostalgia with modern mechanics and charming humor.