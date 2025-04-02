Nintendo Switch 2 unveils GameChat — here's what the C button can do

The C button is real after all

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
(Image credit: Nintendo)

One of the big Nintendo Switch 2 rumors was the addition of a mysterious “C button.” A brief video was posted on the Nintendo Today app yesterday. But now during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo has officially unveiled this button, which works with the new GameChat feature.

The C button is located on the right joystick and lets you access the system’s new chat system by pressing it. The menu in question appears very similar to the one you’d see on Discord, with each player’s camera showing up as tiles on the screen.

If you’re a PS5 or Xbox Series X user, you can think of the C button as the Switch 2’s Share button.

What's GameChat?

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The original Nintendo Switch didn’t have the same voice chat functionality as the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Because of that, the new GameChat feature is one of the most important features coming to Nintendo’s console. Here’s how it works.

As I said, the GameChat overlay looks like the Discord chat overlay. A small microphone on top of the console picks up your voice, even from a distance.

Nintendo says there’s noise canceling, so you won’t have to worry if you’re playing in a noisy environment. And as seen in the video, it appears you can press the C button to mute yourself. This works whether you’re in handheld or docked mode.

There are other functions similar to PS5. You’ll be able to chat across different games, view another player’s screen, and share your screen. There’s even a new Nintendo Switch 2 camera you can use while gaming.

Outlook

Even if it’s behind the curve, it’s good to see Nintendo finally allow its players to easily chat with one another when playing online. GameChat is effectively taking the best bits of similar voice/video chat apps, but we can’t fault Nintendo for using what works.

With so many games with online functionality coming to Switch 2, GameChat and the associated C button, will certainly make the system more enticing. And not just for dedicated Nintendo players.

Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

