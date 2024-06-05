Epic Switch sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 15 games I'd buy now
Snag deals on must-play Switch games at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart this week
Now's the time to pick up any of the best Switch games you might've missed. There are huge sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart on some of the top titles on Nintendo's hybrid console.
Don't miss your chance to get Super Mario Bros. Wonder on sale for $44 at Walmart. It delivers some of the best platforming we've seen from the Mario series, and can be enjoyed with up to four players in co-op mode.
Plus, the excellent Super Mario RPG is $39 at Amazon. This unique game is packed with fun visuals, music and turn-based battles. It's currently on sale for $20 off.
There are plenty more great Switch game deals to be found, so keep scrolling for my top picks. Plus, check out my favorite deals on Adidas sneakers and apparel and the 35 deals I'm shopping at Amazon this week.
Nintendo Switch game deals — Quick links
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $17 @ Amazon
- Cuphead: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon
- Master Detective Archives Rain Code: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
- Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $43 @ Walmart
- Mario Golf Super Rush: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $46 @ Walmart
- Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $48 @ Walmart
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $51 @ Walmart
Nintendo Switch game deals — Best sales now
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $17 @ Amazon
The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy | $19 @ Walmart
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy
The biggest game in Borderlands history is now playable anywhere as Borderlands 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch. Cause mayhem across the galaxy as a vault hunter on a mission to score as much loot as possible. Play solo or team up with up to two friends in online co-op and spread as much chaos as possible in this zany first-person shooter. Plus, this Ultimate Edition includes all the additional DLC content released to date and loads of extra cosmetics.
Price check: $19 @ Amazon
Cuphead: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon
Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.
Price check: $25 @ Walmart | $39 @ Best Buy
Master Detective Archives Rain Code: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code is an adventure game focusing on a series of gruesome murders. Each murder case is represented as a mysterious labyrinth, in which you'll need to solve puzzles and use logic to defeat enemies. Master Detective is something of a spiritual successor to the Danganronpa series, and while it arguably doesn't reach the same heights as its predecessor, it's still worth checking out.
Price check: $43 @ Amazon
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $30 @ Walmart
This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor.
Octopath Traveler 2: was $59 now $37 @ Amazon
Octopath Traveler 2 is set in the fantasy world of Solistia, where you play as eight unique travelers each with their own unique adventure. But these paths will eventually crossover and intersect in surprising ways. Packing stunning visuals that fuse retro pixel art with 3D animation, this sequel to the 2018 original is designed to be approachable for newcomers and franchise veterans.
Price check: $42 @ Walmart | $45 @ Best Buy
Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.
Price check: $49 @ Walmart | $59 @ Best Buy
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.
Price check: $44 @ Best Buy | $47 @ Amazon
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $43 @ Walmart
Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Walmart is currently offering the game for $16 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.
Price check: $48 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy
Mario Golf Super Rush: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy
Mario and pals are hitting the links once again in Mario Golf Super Rush. This time the big new addition is the speed golf mode, but there's also the expected suite of mode series fans have come to expect. There's also a full story mode that sees you attempt to become the best golfer in the Mushroom Kingdom.
Price check: $53 @ Amazon
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart
Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four player co op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family, and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.
Price check: $51 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $46 @ Walmart
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even almost six years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but courtesy of Walmart you can currently save $13 on this must-have family-friendly hit.
Price check: $48 @ Amazon | $44 @ Best Buy
Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $47 @ Walmart
Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a global sensation upon release, and it's just as effortlessly charming now. This pleasant life sim lets you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to your new island and turn it into a villager's paradise. The perfect game when you want to zone out after a stressful day.
Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $48 @ Walmart
Embark on a globe-trotting adventure with Mario and his new pal Cappy. Explore new worlds and collect Moons to power up your airship. You'll also need to master a whole new set of platforming moves, and unlock dozens of outfits to dress up Mario for his surrounding. Super Mario Odyssey remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made.
Price check: $50 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $51 @ Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.
Price check: $56 @ Amazon | $69 @ Best Buy
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.