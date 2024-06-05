Epic Switch sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 15 games I'd buy now

Now's the time to pick up any of the best Switch games you might've missed. There are huge sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart on some of the top titles on Nintendo's hybrid console.

Don't miss your chance to get Super Mario Bros. Wonder on sale for $44 at Walmart. It delivers some of the best platforming we've seen from the Mario series, and can be enjoyed with up to four players in co-op mode.

Plus, the excellent Super Mario RPG is $39 at Amazon. This unique game is packed with fun visuals, music and turn-based battles. It's currently on sale for $20 off.

There are plenty more great Switch game deals to be found, so keep scrolling for my top picks. Plus, check out my favorite deals on Adidas sneakers and apparel and the 35 deals I'm shopping at Amazon this week.

Nintendo Switch game deals — Best sales now

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

The biggest game in Borderlands history is now playable anywhere as Borderlands 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch. Cause mayhem across the galaxy as a vault hunter on a mission to score as much loot as possible. Play solo or team up with up to two friends in online co-op and spread as much chaos as possible in this zany first-person shooter. Plus, this Ultimate Edition includes all the additional DLC content released to date and loads of extra cosmetics.

Price check: $19 @ Amazon

Cuphead: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Price check: $25 @ Walmart | $39 @ Best Buy

Master Detective Archives Rain Code: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code is an adventure game focusing on a series of gruesome murders. Each murder case is represented as a mysterious labyrinth, in which you'll need to solve puzzles and use logic to defeat enemies. Master Detective is something of a spiritual successor to the Danganronpa series, and while it arguably doesn't reach the same heights as its predecessor, it's still worth checking out.

Price check: $43 @ Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $30 @ Walmart

This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor.

Octopath Traveler 2: was $59 now $37 @ Amazon

Octopath Traveler 2 is set in the fantasy world of Solistia, where you play as eight unique travelers each with their own unique adventure. But these paths will eventually crossover and intersect in surprising ways. Packing stunning visuals that fuse retro pixel art with 3D animation, this sequel to the 2018 original is designed to be approachable for newcomers and franchise veterans.

Price check: $42 @ Walmart | $45 @ Best Buy

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Price check: $49 @ Walmart | $59 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Price check: $44 @ Best Buy | $47 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $43 @ Walmart

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Walmart is currently offering the game for $16 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.

Price check: $48 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy

Mario Golf Super Rush: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

Mario and pals are hitting the links once again in Mario Golf Super Rush. This time the big new addition is the speed golf mode, but there's also the expected suite of mode series fans have come to expect. There's also a full story mode that sees you attempt to become the best golfer in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Price check: $53 @ Amazon

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four player co op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family, and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Price check: $51 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $46 @ Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even almost six years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but courtesy of Walmart you can currently save $13 on this must-have family-friendly hit.

Price check: $48 @ Amazon | $44 @ Best Buy

Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $47 @ Walmart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a global sensation upon release, and it's just as effortlessly charming now. This pleasant life sim lets you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to your new island and turn it into a villager's paradise. The perfect game when you want to zone out after a stressful day.