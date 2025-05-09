Massive Skechers weekend sale is live from $20 at Amazon — 15 deals I’m shopping now on sneakers and apparel
Score a comfy pair of Skechers for an incredible price
If your feet are tired at the end of the day, you're probably not wearing the right shoes. Luckily, Amazon's Skechers sale is here to help with a bunch of discounts on some of the most comfortable footwear around.
Right now you can get the Skechers Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite Smooth Transition Sneaker on sale from $45 at Amazon. Our fitness editor, Jane McGuire put these to the test by walking 100 miles in them and found they provided a ton of cushy comfort. Plus, you can slip them straight on without needing to tie your laces.
Prices vary depending on your choices of size and color. So be sure to check out the different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd get from $9.
Footwear
These low-profile, casual canvas shoes earn praise from reviewers for wearing and washing well and being comfy. One buyer noted they work on their feet all day in these and don't feel sore. Better yet, you can slip these on and enjoy the support memory foam sole from day one without having to break them in.
With discounts this big in certain sizes and colors, these Skechers are tough to resist. With a Skech-Air visible airbag midsole, you'll be super light on your feet with these sneakers. And they have a suede heel trim for an extra stylish touch.
This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.
The Skechers Tantric-Rafe Thong Sandal have a cool marbled footbed and a canvas upper strap. But they also have a shock-absorbing midsole to keep you comfortable all day long.
The Skechers Instant Delight sneakers are a simple, elegant pair of shoes that are a great addition to anybody's wardrobe. They have a memory foam footbed that will support your feet and come in simple, but stylish color schemes.
The seventh generation of Skechers' Go Walk sneakers are now on sale starting from just $29. These are extremely lightweight and comfortable to wear, and come with Hyper Pillar Technology for an even more supportive feel.
Many reviewers on Amazon say these are the most comfortable pair of shoes they've owned in years, and it's easy to see why since they come with Ultra Go midsole cushioning and a Skechers Air Cooled Goga Mat breathable insole. They look stylish, too — I especially love the pops of color visible on the outsoles.
These Skechers come in a truly impressive range of colors, so no worries about whether or not they'll match your outfits. These are a #1 best seller in Women's walking shoes on Amazon with a 4.5 star rating based on over 90,000 reviews.
These Skechers are a reliable everyday companion thanks to their comfortable slip-in design and cushy memory foam underfoot. Their simple, block color design means they go well with pretty much everything, and their stretch knit upper means they're breathable too.
We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. However, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that is engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.
These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.
These hands-free Skechers are on sale at Amazon. They're lightweight, comfortable enough to wear all day and great for walks. We said wearing them was like walking on a cloud in our Skechers Slip-ins Max Cushioning Smooth review.
Apparel
This short-sleeve tee is perfect for those warm spring days. It's lightweight and features a 4-way active stretch, moisture wicking, quick-drying, and UPF 40+ protection. There's also a reflective Skechers diamond logo on the shirt.
Comfortable leggings are always welcome, whether you're at the gym or lounging around the house. We like these because they have exterior side pockets and a cotton-like feel, as well as 4-way stretch and moisture-wicking material.
This Skechers hooded cardigan provides ultimate comfort. It's made of Skechers SkechLuxe fabric that's soft to the touch, and has a relaxed fit. There are also two pockets to stash your stuff, or keep your hands cozy.
