Massive Skechers weekend sale is live from $20 at Amazon — 15 deals I’m shopping now on sneakers and apparel

If your feet are tired at the end of the day, you're probably not wearing the right shoes. Luckily, Amazon's Skechers sale is here to help with a bunch of discounts on some of the most comfortable footwear around.

Right now you can get the Skechers Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite Smooth Transition Sneaker on sale from $45 at Amazon. Our fitness editor, Jane McGuire put these to the test by walking 100 miles in them and found they provided a ton of cushy comfort. Plus, you can slip them straight on without needing to tie your laces.

Prices vary depending on your choices of size and color. So be sure to check out the different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd get from $9.

Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe (Women's): was $45 now $20 at Amazon These low-profile, casual canvas shoes earn praise from reviewers for wearing and washing well and being comfy. One buyer noted they work on their feet all day in these and don't feel sore. Better yet, you can slip these on and enjoy the support memory foam sole from day one without having to break them in.

Skechers Uno-Suited on Air Sneaker (Men's): was $80 now $21 at Amazon With discounts this big in certain sizes and colors, these Skechers are tough to resist. With a Skech-Air visible airbag midsole, you'll be super light on your feet with these sneakers. And they have a suede heel trim for an extra stylish touch.

Skechers Bobs D'vine-Instant Delight Sneaker (Women's): was $55 now $27 at Amazon The Skechers Instant Delight sneakers are a simple, elegant pair of shoes that are a great addition to anybody's wardrobe. They have a memory foam footbed that will support your feet and come in simple, but stylish color schemes.

Skechers Go Walk 5-True Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now $33 at Amazon Many reviewers on Amazon say these are the most comfortable pair of shoes they've owned in years, and it's easy to see why since they come with Ultra Go midsole cushioning and a Skechers Air Cooled Goga Mat breathable insole. They look stylish, too — I especially love the pops of color visible on the outsoles.

Apparel