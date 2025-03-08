Nintendo Switch 2 price rumors and predictions — everything we've heard so far

It’s been nearly 3,000 days since the original Nintendo Switch arrived in March 2017, but the console’s retirement is finally in sight. Nintendo has officially announced the Nintendo Switch 2, with more details to follow at a special event on April 2.

That will likely include a release date and firm pricing, but just how much is Switch 2 likely to set you back? Here’s everything we’ve heard so far.

Nintendo Switch 2 price: Recent hardware cost

Before we get into what we’ve heard, here are some useful data points about recent Nintendo hardware pricing. The column at the end includes prices adjusted for inflation, courtesy of Inflationstation.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Console Release date Launch MSRP Inflation-adjusted price (2025) Nintendo Switch 3/3/17 $299.99 $386 Nintendo Switch Lite 9/20/19 $199.99 $244 Nintendo Switch OLED 10/8/21 $349.99 $397

Nintendo Switch 2 price: What Nintendo has said

Nintendo has said nothing in a consumer-facing context, but the company’s president Shuntaro Furukawa did give a minor insight during an investor Q&A.

According to him, Nintendo is “taking various points into consideration”: inflation, the current exchange rate and — crucially — “the affordable prices that consumers expect from Nintendo products.”

Affordability is, of course, wholly subjective. But that means we can safely rule out something to match Sony’s sky-high PlayStation 5 Pro pricing strategy.

Nintendo Switch 2 price: What leaks have revealed

(Image credit: OnLeaks / 91 Mobiles)

So what does affordability mean in 2025? A few retail listings have shed some light on this, but they are both contradictory and sometimes suspect, so take them with a pinch of salt.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The most encouraging price point comes from the leaker Average Lucia Fanatic, who claimed the Switch 2 will cost just CA$400 — or around US$280. While the leaker did correctly predict both the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Alarmo last year, there’s one incredibly good reason to be skeptical here: He also said the console was due to be launched last week.

Then there’s the somewhat sketchy Costco listing. According to another leak, a Canadian Costco employee posted a “palce [sic.] holder” price for the hardware of CA$499.99 — or around US$350. There are all kinds of reasons to be skeptical about this — not least of which is it being below the inflation-adjusted price of the original Switch — but it’s something to hope for.

The highest price we’ve heard is something tipped by the X user @Shpeshal_Nick. “So if the person who told me June release is all but confirmed to be correct, then that could mean the pricing they gave me of $449/$499USD might also be correct,” he wrote. “Think the $50 extra is a Mario Kart Bundle.”

Nintendo Switch 2 price: What do industry analysts think?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

With a wide range of possible prices suggested above, it’s worth considering what industry analysts think is likely. Back in January, IGN spoke to various experts and “one number kept coming up over and over again: $400.”

That is, according to various analysts, “the sweet spot,” “the crucial psychological threshold,” and “the price they need to succeed.” This may all be true, but there is always a chance Nintendo could go higher anyway.

“Early adopters would be willing to pay for it, and if it's going to sell out anyway, Nintendo might think, 'Why not?',” Rhys Elliot of MIDiA is quoted as saying.

“I think Sony and Microsoft regret releasing the base PS5 and Series X consoles at $500. Both could have got away with $600 or more at launch,” he added. Although that does overlook the role the global pandemic played in the rapid uptake of both consoles, with much of the world stuck at home.

Nintendo Switch 2 price: What about tariffs?

(Image credit: Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock)

One big question mark over the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 — at least in the United States — is the impact of President Trump’s long-promised tariffs.

Daniel Ahmad, director of research and insights at Niko Partners, has some sobering insights on that score.

“20% China tariff impacts video game consoles, smartphones, laptops etc.,” he wrote on X, adding that the 25% tariffs on Mexican imports will impact the price of physical game disks too. “China is where most hardware continue to be manufactured, same for Mexico with discs. Despite mitigation efforts, US gamers will pay more.”

What mitigation efforts? Ahmad writes that due to efforts at moving production to different parts of Asia, “the situation isn't as bad as the original proposed tariffs on consoles back in 2019.”

Last year, it was reported that Nintendo had shifted much of its hardware production from China to Vietnam, which should help. But Ahmad is clear that, despite mitigations, tariffs will “still have an impact.”

Nintendo Switch 2 price: Verdict

Taking all of this into account, a price in the range of $400 to $450 feels the most likely price point for the Nintendo Switch 2. While that may seem like poor value compared to the far more powerful $499 PS5, Nintendo has never sold its hardware based on graphical grunt, and its audience is very different from Sony’s and Microsoft’s.

Hopefully, we’ll get official release dates and pricing information at the next Nintendo Direct, scheduled for April 2.