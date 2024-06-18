The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom announced — everything you need to know

Nintendo has just announced a new The Legend of Zelda game that promises to radically change the series' formula. Instead of protagonist Link, the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has Princess Zelda taking center stage.

There have been 20 mainline Zelda games, not including spin-offs since the first Legend of Zelda was released in 1987. Despite her name being on the title, Zelda has never been the hero, much less a playable character. Sure, you could play as Sheik (a disguised Zelda) in Super Smash Bros, but that doesn't count for the main series.

Here's everything we know about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will arrive on September 26 for the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, a gold-Switch Lite Hyrule Edition will be released with the new game.

Nintendo did not release a price for Echoes of Wisdom. However, the Link's Awakening remake still sells for $59.99. Most first-party games from Nintendo sell for that price and tend to stay around there.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Trailer

Here is the first trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Gameplay

During today's (June 18), Nintendo Direct stream, Zelda series producer said that Echoes of Wisdom will feature a "new gameplay style that breaks conventions." Basically, Zelda won't be a clone of Link. She'll have new powers that include the ability to create and duplicate objects to help her get around obstacles and enemies.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Said duplicate objects are called "echoes." These objects can be tables to make bridges, plants to block steam, and enemies to fight for Zelda. Like Link, Zelda is getting a fairy friend named Tri. Hopefully, she's less annoying than Ocarina of Time's Navi.

Echoes of Wisdom has an art style that is very reminiscent of the 2019 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Outlook

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom promises to be both a throwback and a leap forward. The classic SNES-style graphics recall the past while having Zelda as the protagonist promises to keep things fresh. Thankfully, it won't be long until we can play this adorable adventure.