Act fast! My favorite gaming mouse is at its lowest price ever on Amazon

I feel like most gamers know about the benefits of investing in Logitech gear. This is a well-regarded brand because of its consistent quality and reliability across a wide range of tech products. In our best gaming mouse of 2024 guide , we even voted Logitech as the best gaming mouse overall (that’s the G Pro X Superlight 2 if you’re curious). But one product that doesn’t get talked about enough is the Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse , and now thanks to Amazon, you can save $40 on it right now.

Right now, the Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse is currently 41% off at Amazon , which is one of the best deals I’ve seen for such a quality Logitech product. This mouse usually costs around $99 on most retailer sites, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. It’s better to act fast though because this is a limited-time deal, so if you've been eyeing this mouse, now's the perfect time to snag it before the price goes back up!

Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse is a lightweight, compact gaming mouse designed as part of Logitech's Aurora Collection, which is geared towards gamers who prioritize aesthetics and comfort. It has a more ergonomic shape to fit comfortably in smaller hands.

Designed with smaller hands in mind, the G705 addresses a common issue many gamers face — finding a mouse that feels just right in hand without compromising on performance. Its compact and lightweight design makes it exceptionally comfortable to use during long gaming sessions, reducing strain and fatigue that can occur with larger, bulkier mice.

When it comes to performance, the G705 doesn’t disappoint. It offers reliable wireless connectivity with minimal latency, essential for competitive and casual gaming. The battery life is also healthy, delivering up to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge, so you can game longer without worrying about constant recharging.

Aesthetics is where it’s at though. The G705 shines with its LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, which can be personalized to match the rest of your gaming setup or to reflect your unique style. This lighting isn’t just for show either — it’s fully customizable, which helps add a layer of personal expression to your gaming experience. As someone who enjoys switching the color of their gaming setup regularly, this was a huge bonus for me.

Of course, you have to keep in mind that the G705 mouse is designed for small hands. If you’re looking for the best wireless gaming mouse in general, the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed is another great option.