I've found the perfect way to game while traveling — and it starts with this pair of XR glasses

Gaming on the go has never been easier thanks to all the variety we now have among the best handheld gaming consoles , including the new and highly capable Asus ROG Ally X . For those looking to cash in on the portable PC craze there’s a wide swath of options to choose from, including the likes of software with Linux and Windows handheld to OLED and AMOLED screens.

Although this handheld PC era is certainly one of innovation and excitement, a five year old me was more than content to travel with all but a mere Game Boy Color back in its heyday. But what if I said gaming on-the-go could be even better? What if there was a product out there that made gaming while traveling that much more enjoyable?

Released nearly a year ago to little fanfare, Lenovo's Legion Glasses have proven utter game changers in delivering the best on-the-go gaming experience for me, so much so that I've long forgotten my beloved Game Boy. Paired with the Lenovo Legion Go, or practically any other such device (and even the best gaming laptops), the Legion Glasses open your eyes to a whole new world of wonder (thanks in large part to their dual Micro-OLED screens).

It doesn't stop there, either. Just like in days of old, wherein five-year-old me would require the aid of that trusty (yet still borderline useless) Game Boy LED lamp add-on, so too does my modern travel gaming setup leverage several additional products, bringing it all together as one of the best ways to game on the go.

Despite that though, it's not a full proof method by any means, as there are a few annoyances you'll have to contend with if you aim to play like I do. So, while I certainly do miss the heck out of my Game Boy Color, it's now long in the past in the face of my new Cyberpunk travel companions.

The good — just you and the experience

(Image credit: Future)

So what makes this the best way to game while traveling? Having the game literally within millimeters of your eyeballs, of course. The Legion Glasses may not have the best fidelity, as they can be a bit blurry on the sides in some instances (these aren't the Apple Vision Pro, after all), but they do offer quite the easy one-two-punch of sound and personalized gaming in a simple and easy-to-use package.

The glasses come with a set of three different nose pads, too, so you can fit them on your face in the most comfortable way for you. And, don't fret if you're a glasses wearer, as there's also a prescription lens frame guide in the box. An included cleaning cloth and travel case round out the full package that is the Legion Glasses.

Lenovo Legion Glasses: was $329 now $299 @ Lenovo

The Legion Glasses are the perfect Lenovo Legion Go companions, offering users an XR escape into their favorite experiences. Simply plug these glasses into any compatible USB-C device and the world is in your hands (more so in your eyeballs thanks to its Micro-OLED screens and 60Hz refresh rate). Gaming while lying on the couch never looked so awesome.

These bad boys also come equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate and Micro-OLED screens. They even have built-in speakers on the sides, but I tend to forgo these in favor of using one of the best over-ear headphones like the Sony XM5s. These connect via Bluetooth or 3.5mm cable, either of which do the trick for me when I really want to enter the matrix and just become one with the gaming world before me (more often than not Lordran of Dark Souls 3 fame).

Although I pair mine with the Lenovo Legion Go which serves as my go-to portable PC, you don't have to follow in my footsteps. The Legion Glasses are compatible with practically any device that uses USB-C and runs Windows, macOS 8, or Android 7. This means they're just as great for the Steam Deck or even a laptop if that suits your fancy better.

Lenovo Legion Go: was $699 now $618 @ Amazon

Lenovo's answer to the Steam Deck comes in the form of a Switch-like rival that uses removable controllers for superior control in FPS games and desktop mode. That's why the Lenovo Legion Go is a real winner in the handheld PC space, with its 8.8" display, up to 144Hz refresh rate, and three varied resolutions. Few can top that.

But the buck doesn't just stop at a pair of glasses and a game console. Sure, that's more than what most need when traveling, but I go a step beyond by throwing in a handy Xbox controller. In this way, I don't have to keep hold of the Lenovo Legion Go, it simply stays tucked away safe in its case as I game in style (garnering more than enough awkward glances in the process).

You don't have to go with one of the best PC game controllers, but it's hard not to recommend the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core. With its array of back pedals and weightiness, it serves as the perfect controller for gaming on the go. Still, that near $130 price tag is no easy pill to swallow, so don't fret if you end up going with a base Xbox controller — just make sure to nab a sleek color if you do.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller: was $179 now $144 @ Amazon

If you're not using an Xbox Elite controller when gaming on PC, you're simply doing it wrong. The Elite series controllers are the best for PC gamers and Microsoft's Core offering makes for a far more budget-friendly option. Back paddles, removable analog sticks, and even a changeable D-pad make this a must-have for PC gamer who prefer playing with a controller.

The bad — Windows 11

(Image credit: Future)

Lenovo's answer to the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch comes in the form of the Legion Go, which literally fuses the two together to bring the best of both worlds with removeable controllers built on one of the largest screens in the portable PC space. Sure, it's no OLED screen, but the ability to change not only resolution (across three variables of 1280x800, 1920x1200, or 2560x1600), but also even Hz (between 60 and 144) is quite the feat.

But herein lies the biggest issue with my current travel gaming setup. This, of course, primarily applies to those using the Legion Glasses with the Lenovo Go, as the device's alterable resolution can cause issues when booting up games. They often open in the base format, 1280x800, in a small window as opposed to simply opening up to the full 2560x1600 resolution, which the Legion Glasses defaults to.

This can be quite frustrating as you'll have to disconnect and reconnect the glasses to get it working properly. Defaulting to this resolution also equates to a larger battery drain and I just couldn't find a way to change it, which is really bothersome. That's why I'm including a portable charger here for the full gamut on this travel gaming set up (you'll thank me after that 14 hour flight to Japan). Just make sure to bring a 40W (or more) USB-C cable for adequate charging if you're using the Lenovo Legion Go.

Anker 737 Power Bank: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

You're going to need a beefy power bank to back up that sweet new Legion Go, and that's where the Anker 737 comes into play. It's got fast charging up to 140W on a 24,000mAh capacity. An integrated display also means you know just how much is left in the tank, but do ensure you get a proper fast charging cable for the Legion Go, which requires a USB-C cable rated with up to 40W power delivery.

Another major gripe I have with the pairing is the fact that the Legion Glasses uses a USB-C cable that's too fat to properly fit into the cut-out on the bottom of the Legion Go's case. This means that the Glasses cable has to be forcibly plugged through the slot, a massive oversight on Lenovo's part — especially given the fact that these two products feel built for one another (they were released around the same time too).

Finally, I'll end my annoyances on the general Windows 11 ecosystem, which is just not suited for mobile gaming by any means. It's incredible to me how ingrained Microsoft is in the gaming ecosystem, yet it's interface just isn't built for the mobile PC form factor, with the biggest example being controller support.

When connecting an Xbox controller to a handheld gaming PC of this nature, that controller should be capable of running a wide range of intuitive controls. For instance, the Xbox button should default to opening the Microsoft menu and the D-pad should automatically be used for on-screen navigation. It's not unfortunately, and that's a real shame because this simple alteration would make gaming on the go as I've described above far more fluid.

Do I miss my Game Boy Color? Absolutely. Would I ever go back given what I've experienced thanks to the Legion Glasses, Legion Go, and an Xbox controller? No way.