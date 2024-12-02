These 23 Cyber Monday sim racing deals are too good — even if your partner thinks its an ick

Cyber Monday is prime time to grab some unbeatable sim racing deals, with discounts on gear that’ll suit both first-time racers and seasoned pros.

Ever since my dad sat me down to watch my first F1 race and handed me a copy of Gran Turismo on the PS1, sim racing has been hardwired into my DNA. Add that to my knack for sniffing out stellar savings, and I’m ready to steer you toward the best deals, no matter your experience level.

Now, a word of warning: investing in a sim racing rig might give your partner “the ick”—something about the wheel, pedals, and your sudden obsession with lap times doesn’t scream “romantic allure.”

But let’s face it — these Cyber Monday deals are worth the side-eye. With setups starting at just $400 (or £400 for my fellow Brits), there’s no better time to dive into the fast lane. So, let’s break it down by skill level and find the perfect gear to fuel your need for speed.

Deals for beginners

US deals

Logitech G29: was $299 now $199 at Best Buy When it comes to cheap sim wheels, there are many brands that do one specific thing well. But for a good balance of wheel aesthetics, performance, button placement and detail of force feedback, I loved the Logitech G29 for all of this when I first started.

Playseat Challenge: was $229 now $199 at Amazon At $199, this is an impressively versatile chair for small home dwellers. The seating position is comfortable, and the screw-on plate fits all kinds of wheels from the G29 above to more expensive Direct Drive options, and it can be conveniently folded flat for easy storage.

Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy I’m not saying this is a racing sim that is just for beginners. Intermediate and advanced racers alike can really make the most of Gran Turismo 7. But from auto drive functionality to the visual aids like braking zones and a racing line, this is certainly one of the most accessible games in terms of teaching you the fundamentals of good racing.

Maestro Grip socks: was $14 now $11 at Amazon Yes, there are sim shoes and sim socks aplenty, but at this level, they’re a waste of money. You’ll get far more usage out of just buying a cheap pair of grippy socks. These are the ones I used for well over 2 years.

UK deals

Logitech G29: was £259 now £178 at Amazon When it comes to cheap sim wheels, there are many brands that do one specific thing well. But for a good balance of wheel aesthetics, performance, button placement and detail of force feedback, I loved the Logitech G29 for all of this when I first started.

Gran Turismo 7: was £59 now £34 at Argos I’m not saying this is a racing sim that is just for beginners. Intermediate and advanced racers alike can really make the most of Gran Turismo 7. But from auto drive functionality to the visual aids like braking zones and a racing line, this is certainly one of the most accessible games in terms of teaching you the fundamentals of good racing.

Playseat Challenge X: was £259 now £179 at Argos At £219, this is an impressively versatile chair for small home dwellers. The seating position is comfortable, and the screw-on plate fits all kinds of wheels from the G29 above to more expensive Direct Drive options, and it can be conveniently folded flat for easy storage.

Deals for enthusiasts

US deals

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race: was $649 now $399 at Amazon So far I’ve raced around 500 miles with the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race wheel, and for this new low price, it’s an easy upgrade. The direct drive force feedback has a nice level of detail, the pedals feel great (shout-out to the load-cell brake pedal for more nuanced control), and the included control unit gives you many more switches for changing your car’s performance mid-race.

Fanatec CSL DD QR2 Ready2Race WRC Bundle: was $609 now $499 at fanatec.com Whether you are a rally enthusiast or are looking for a cheap way to get into the Fanatec ecosystem, this is a great way to go! The CSL DD wheel base packs 5nm of torque, which brings plenty of strength along with attention to the finer details of car feedback. Plus that full circular rally wheel is essential for wrestling a Ford Focus around the dirt tracks of Monte Carlo.

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PC): was $39 now $31 at Green Man Gaming After my time with Gran Turismo 7, I stepped up to ACC. The difficulty curve can be brutal but rewarding, while the multiplayer lobbies take this stuff seriously. So be prepared for a real challenge in some incredible-sounding machinery from Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Sim Hound Gloves: was $33 now $26 at simhound.com At this point, relying on just your hands may prove to be problematic — especially in the sweatier endurance races that can leave your mitts slipping all over the wheel. My personal choice for grippiness and breathability of materials are the Sim Hound Gloves or Sparco Meca 3. Since the former is $7 off right now, that would be my go-to recommendation.

PlaySeat Evolution: was $299 now $269 at playseatstore.com If you tried to fix a super strong direct drive wheel onto the PlaySeat Challenge, the force feedback ends up rattling the entire chair. Instead, you need something far sturdier. For the price of PlaySeat Evolution, this is a great option to get for comfort over long races and durability against even the strongest forces of wheels.

UK deals

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race: was £629 now £429 at Amazon So far I’ve raced around 500 miles with the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race wheel, and for this new low price, it’s an easy upgrade. The direct drive force feedback has a nice level of detail, the pedals feel great (shout-out to the load-cell brake pedal for more nuanced control), and the included control unit gives you many more switches for changing your car’s performance mid-race.

PlaySeat Evolution: was £259 now £199 at Amazon If you tried to fix a super strong direct drive wheel onto the PlaySeat Challenge, the force feedback ends up rattling the entire chair. Instead, you need something far sturdier. For the price of PlaySeat Evolution, this is a great option to get for comfort over long races and durability against even the strongest forces of wheels.

Deals for Pros

US deals

i Racing (1 year membership): was $110 now $55 at iracing.com iRacing is the top of the mountain when it comes to racing sims (in my opinion). It is truly punishing, and you’ll spend the first few hours questioning whether racing is really for you. But once you get into the flow of it and join some competitive leagues, you’ll never look back. Oh, and making it a subscription service means that you will very rarely meet a bad egg on the racing servers. This is nothing but pure professional racing in the most enjoyable way possible.

Puma Drift Cat Decima Motorsport Shoes: was $100 now $47 at puma.com Motorsport shoes are essential at this point for one key reason — heel protection. During endurance races, if your heel is constantly at an awkward angle against the pedal without any support, it can cause fatigue. My go-to favorite shoes for this are the Puma Drift Cat Decimas, which are dirt cheap right now.

Asetek Forte Pedals: was $459 now $413 at asetek.com What good is a wheelbase and wheel without pedals? Asetek’s Forte Pedals are compatible with the La Prima wheelbase, and they bring some incredible tech for racing realism — including a mechanical load cell pedal system for ultimate immersion that simulates the sensation of a real car without the need for hydraulics.

PlaySeat Formula: was $999 now $849 at playseatstore.com With a low seating position that is comfortable for even the longest of endurance races, this low profile seat takes up minimal room while being a flex-free frame for even the strongest of direct drive wheels and pedals. It has been developed in conjunction with F1 drivers and teams for the perfect posture, and the seat itself is made from a high quality leather-like vinyl.

UK deals

Puma Drift Cat Decima Motorsport Shoes: was £90 now £35 at PUMA UK Motorsport shoes are essential at this point for one key reason — heel protection. During endurance races, if your heel is constantly at an awkward angle against the pedal without any support, it can cause fatigue. My go-to favorite shoes for this are the Puma Drift Cat Decimas, which are dirt cheap right now.