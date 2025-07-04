This SteelSeries headset might be the perfect, cutesy set of cans for cozy gamers on TikTok — here’s why

If you spend a lot of time on YouTube, TikTok or even Instagram, you may be familiar with the 'cozy gaming' phenomenon. If you don't, allow me to explain. Any game that focuses or emphasizes on relaxation and promotes stress-free gaming is considered a cozy game. These have been around for a long, long time — think Zoo Tycoon.

Cozy gaming gained massive popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, and with the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it hasn't gone away, with many TikTokers and YouTubers streaming themselves playing such titles with chill music playing in the background and often wearing cutesy headsets. I've just tested a headset that looks like it belongs on a cozy gamer's desk: the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless: $109 at Amazon The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is an extremely comfortable gaming headset thanks to its memory foam earcups, and it comes with a detailed companion app that offers 200+ game-tailored presets — most of which work excellently. The detachable mic is loud and clear too.

Why, you ask? It's a fantastic headset that creates immersive soundscapes regardless of the game you're playing, putting you right into the middle of the action — or in the case cozy gaming, non-action. And it looks very cute too, available in a couple fun colorways. If you're on the hunt for a great gaming headset, let me introduce you to the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless...

The cutest headset there ever was?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unlike SteelSeries' other headsets which are usually available in boring black and white colorways, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless comes in two popping colors: Lavender and Aqua. Very girly pop indeed. SteelSeries kindly sent us both colors and I have to say, I absolutely love the Lavender model. It might be the cutest headset I've had the pleasure of using. All I need is a pair of clip-on cat ears.

But don't let looks deceive you; the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is as powerful as it is cute. It's fitted with 40mm Neodymium drivers and features spatial audio, both of which work in conjunction to create immersive soundscapes. There's also a companion app which includes 200+ game-tailored EQ presets, each adding a new element of sound.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I tested the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless for a week, and regardless of the game I played, the headset ensured I heard every soft and loud sound in all its glory. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, for instance, I loved listening to raindrops falling on the river's surface, or the wind blowing through and displacing blades of grass, a wave of calm washing over me.

I wouldn't say TotK is necessarily a cozy game as there are many (stressful) battles involved, but when you're riding your horse through the lush fields of Hyrule or paragliding after jumping off a Skyview Tower, it sure feels cozy.

And the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless does justice to every single sound and musical note in the game, making you feel like you're actually Link. If you've got a stressful job or really, just enjoy playing cozy games to unwind, I'd highly recommend the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless to fully immerse yourself and disconnect from the outside world.

Like ears resting on clouds

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Alongside from sounding incredible, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is a mighty comfortable headset. Its 'AirWeave' memory foam earcups are spacious and they sit snugly around your ears, isolating outside noise too. Also, they're extremely breathable, so you don't need to worry about your ears getting too hot or sweat pooling up — as is often the case with leather or leatherette earcups.

I also have to say that for cozy gamers who like to livestream their content on TikTok or YouTube, the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is perfect as it comes with a detachable bidirectional boom mic — so don't worry if you don't have an external microphone. It makes you sound loud and clear, and it even reduces external sounds thanks to its noise-canceling nature (you can listen to two clips in my SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless review).

We're all cozy gamers

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Okay, I wouldn't call myself a purveyor of cozy gaming exclusively. I spend a good chunk of my free time playing games like Baldur's Gate 3 and the Assassin's Creed franchise, but I'd be lying if I didn't get the appeal of cozy games. I, too, want to sit in a dark room lit up by string lights and candles (no, I am not a witch) and wear a cutesy headset and play Tiny Glade, Journey and even Good Pizza, Great Pizza.

Sounds lovely, doesn't it? Imagine kicking your feet back and unwinding, and letting the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless transport you to a world where stress is a thing of the past. And to be honest, any game is a cozy game if you're brave enough. I'd even argue that Baldur's Gate 3 has cozy aspects to it — companions gathered around a fire when you're long resting, hello!

If you want a gaming headset that a) completes the cozy gamer look and b) makes games sound so good that real life sounds boring, then go for the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless. If anything, this headset has made me actively want to play cozy games and disassociate from reality.