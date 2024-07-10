Amazon offers free games ahead of Prime Day — here’s how to claim yours right now

Amazon Prime Day arrives next week (it’ll begin on Tuesday, July 16), but experienced shoppers know the deals arrive days, if not weeks, before the official start date. That’s again the case this year, and while there are currently plenty of epic gaming deals to be found on Amazon, there’s also a selection of freebies on Prime Gaming.

If you’ve never heard of Prime Gaming, it’s one of the best Amazon Prime membership benefits and gives subscribers access to a range of gaming goodies every single month. The perks include in-game items for loads of popular online titles, but most excitingly, Prime Gaming offers a rotating selection of free games.

Right now, Amazon Prime subscribers can claim multiple free games on PC including Hitman: Absolution , Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2005) and Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood . To claim these freebies, head to the Prime Gaming hub , visit the “Games” section, select the game you wish to redeem, and then follow the on-screen instructions to download and begin enjoying your brand-new games.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

The headline pick in this selection is Hitman: Absolution. While it’s not as beloved as its predecessor, Hitman: Blood Money, and lacks the freedom of the recent Hitman: World of Assassination trilogy, it’s still an enjoyable action-stealth game that lets you tackle levels in multiple ways. Plus, it’s the only game I’ve ever played that features nuns armed with machine guns (though this aspect did cause serious controversy at launch in 2012).

It’s the only game I’ve ever played that features nuns armed with machine guns.

These won’t be the only freebies available during the Prime Day period either. Amazon has confirmed that additional games will be added over the coming days including arcade-brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and legendary sci-fi RPG, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II — The Sith Lords, these will both be available to claim from Thursday, July 11.

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, then you have instant access to Prime Gaming. It’s not an additional extra but is included as standard with your membership. Be sure to check the platform regularly so you don’t miss out on a top-tier freebie. Plus, it’s worth noting that once you’ve claimed a free game, it’s yours to keep. So grab them all, even if you don’t have time for a full playthrough right now, you can always circle back.

More from Tom's Guide