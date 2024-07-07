Early Prime Day gaming PC deals — 7 huge deals I recommend
Prime Day gaming PC sales are already underway!
Prime Day doesn’t kick off properly until July 16, but with all these massive gaming PC deals going on right now, we thought Amazon had told us the wrong dates! Now is a fantastic time to pick one up — whether you’re looking for a budget system to get started, or you're a pro gamer looking for the best bang for your buck.
Of course, we may see even bigger discounts coming around the corner during the big event. But it looks as if certain brands and certain retailers have jumped the gun, because I would be shocked if any of these pre-built gaming PCs drop any lower in price.
Best early Prime Day gaming PC deals
CyberPowerPC Gamer Master (AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT): was $699 now $649 @ Best Buy
A small but significant $50 discount gets you a desktop capable of impressive 1080p gaming speeds for just over 600 bucks! Inside CyberPowerPC’s cheaper tower, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU, Radeon RX 6500 XT GPU with 4GB GDDR5 memory, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (RTX 4060): was $1,149 now $1,029 @ Best Buy
If you’ve got more to spend, you can start to enjoy some of the latest hardware in Lenovo’s gaming tower — including the RTX 4060 GPU that gives you access to the impressive DLSS 3.5 frame generation tech, an Intel Core i5-14400F CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Asus ROG Gaming Desktop (RTX 4060 Ti): was $1,449 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
For a little more than that, you can take advantage of this $150 saving on a rather swish Asus ROG Gaming PC. The RTX 4060 Ti GPU gives you additional graphics memory, alongside a bumped-up Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.
Acer Predator Orion (RTX 4070 Ti Super): was $2,099 now $1,899 @ Best Buy
Now we’re entering enthusiast territory with some real 4K gaming potential. You’ll see the CPU, RAM and SSD remain the same as the Asus system, but the GPU has been upgraded to the seriously high-end RTX 4070 Ti Super with 32GB of RAM.
ABS Vortex-X (RTX 4080 Super): was $2,399 now $1,999 @ Newegg
Entering the vortex for $100 more gets you a monster of a system. Seriously, no game will take this beast down for a long time — thanks to its AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, RTX 4080 Super GPU, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Alienware Aurora R16 (RTX 4080 Super): was $3,199 now $2,499 @ Best Buy
Alienware is always the pricier brand in gaming PCs, which is what makes this $700 discount all the more shocking. Inside, you’re getting the cream of the crop with an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, RTX 4080 Super GPU, 32GB RAM and a 2TB SSD.
ABS Eurus Aqua (RTX 4090): was $3,999 now $2,999 @ Newegg
Here we are. The top of the performance tower. Get $1,000 off this face-melter with RTX 4090 GPU, 14th Gen Intel Core i9, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD — plus more than enough cooling to keep everything running smoothly, and a free copy of Star Wars Outlaws!
