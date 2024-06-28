Amazon Prime is giving away 15 PC games for free — including one of the best Star Wars titles ever made

Amazon is gearing up for this year's Prime Day with a number of early discounts on everything from Samsung OLED TVs to running shoes. And video games are also very much in the mix. Prime Gaming is an often-overlooked part of Prime Membership but it routinely offers decent titles either for free or with a sizeable discount.

In the run up to Prime Day, which runs across July 16 and July 17, Prime Members will be able to snag 15 PC games for free. And while there are a couple of turkeys in the line-up, there's also some genuinely good titles you can get.

Chief among them is Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II — The Sith Lords. While it's not quite as beloved as its predecessor, KOTOR II is regarded by some as one of the best Star Wars games ever made.

Set five years after the original game, it follows an exiled Jedi Knight as they seek to find the remaining scattered Jedi and stand up to the evil Sith. It's very much an Empire Strikes Back vibe, in that it's darker and much more ambitious than the initial game. Sadly, it was also full of bugs at the time of its release in 2004.

But the good news is you'll be able to try it for free on July 11 when it becomes available to Prime Members through the Amazon Games App.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

What other titles is Amazon giving away?

Of those 15 free games, four are available to download now while the others will be drip-fed through until the week before Prime Day officially starts. What's more, Amazon has confirmed there'll be more game offers throughout the event itself. So, this could be a very good time to round out your collection.

Not all the games are offered in the same place, some will require you to download the Amazon Games App while others can be redeemed at other online stores like GOG and the Epic Games Store.

Here's the full list of games Amazon is giving away on each of the dates they become available.

Free PC games: available now

Deceive Inc. [via Epic Games Store] — Go undercover as the world’s greatest spies in this tense multiplayer game of subterfuge.

[via Epic Games Store] — Go undercover as the world’s greatest spies in this tense multiplayer game of subterfuge. Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart [Legacy Games Code] — The Heart of Tearstone has gone missing! Climb aboard and hold on tight for a challenging and enchanting Puzzle Adventure game.

[Legacy Games Code] — The Heart of Tearstone has gone missing! Climb aboard and hold on tight for a challenging and enchanting Puzzle Adventure game. The Invisible Hand [Amazon Games App] — Pursue wealth and success as a mid-level stockbroker.

[Amazon Games App] — Pursue wealth and success as a mid-level stockbroker. Call of Juarez [GOG Code] — Epic adventure western themed FPS game.

[GOG Code] — Epic adventure western themed FPS game. Forager [GOG Code] — Explore, craft, gather and manage resources, in this 2D open world exploration, farming and crafting game.

[GOG Code] — Explore, craft, gather and manage resources, in this 2D open world exploration, farming and crafting game. Card Shark [Epic Games Store] — Enter a world where you’ll need to play your opponents better than you play your cards in this adventure game full of cunning, intrigue, and delectable deceit.

[Epic Games Store] — Enter a world where you’ll need to play your opponents better than you play your cards in this adventure game full of cunning, intrigue, and delectable deceit. Heaven Dust 2 [Amazon Games App] — Deep inside a research base, waking up from a cryogenic pod, you find yourself trapped in a living hell, surrounded by zombies in a love letter to classic survival horror games.

[Amazon Games App] — Deep inside a research base, waking up from a cryogenic pod, you find yourself trapped in a living hell, surrounded by zombies in a love letter to classic survival horror games. Soulstice [Epic Games Store] — Explore a dark world brimming with hidden mysteries, master a diverse combat system, and inhabit the dual forces of two sisters in a coming-of-age dark fantasy story.

Free PC games: Available July 3

Wall World [Amazon Games App] — Explore the mysterious Wall World on your giant robospider: mine for valuable resources, upgrade your equipment to fight off hordes of monsters, and discover exotic biomes in-between attacks.

[Amazon Games App] — Explore the mysterious Wall World on your giant robospider: mine for valuable resources, upgrade your equipment to fight off hordes of monsters, and discover exotic biomes in-between attacks. Hitman Absolution [GOG Code] — The original assassin is back! Betrayed by the Agency and hunted by the police, Agent 47 finds himself pursuing redemption in a corrupt and twisted world.

[GOG Code] — The original assassin is back! Betrayed by the Agency and hunted by the police, Agent 47 finds himself pursuing redemption in a corrupt and twisted world. Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood [GOG Code] — In order to save their family, the McCall brothers will kill anyone who stands between them and the legendary Gold of Juarez.

Free PC games: Available July 11

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge [Epic Games Store] — Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael return in a beautifully realized beat ’em up.

[Epic Games Store] — Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael return in a beautifully realized beat ’em up. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II — The Sith Lords [Amazon Games App] — 5 years after the events of the award winning original, the Sith are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. As a lone Jedi, will you follow the light side or succumb to the dark?

[Amazon Games App] — 5 years after the events of the award winning original, the Sith are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. As a lone Jedi, will you follow the light side or succumb to the dark? Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX [Epic Games Store] — A legend returns in stunning new detail with Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX! Fire up your power bracelet and relive a platforming classic alongside new modes, levels and features.

[Epic Games Store] — A legend returns in stunning new detail with Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX! Fire up your power bracelet and relive a platforming classic alongside new modes, levels and features. Samurai Bringer [Amazon Games App] — Cut down hordes of Samurai and Demons to collect combat techniques and polish your fighting style in order to defeat Yamata-no-Orochi, the eight-headed dragon of Japanese mythology.