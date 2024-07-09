Don't wait for Prime Day — Grab PS5 and Xbox games with Amazon's buy 2 get 1 free deal

It might not be Prime Day 2024 just yet, but Amazon has already launched a gaming deal that's perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners who are looking to build out their libraries.

With Amazon's limited-time "buy 3 for the price of 2" promotion, you can scoop up recent PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games along with some last-generation releases. To access the deal, select three eligible games and pop them into your shopping cart. At checkout, you'll get the cheapest one for free. You'll have to act fast to make the most of the games that are left, as some of the must-have titles have already disappeared from the list!

PS5 and Xbox games: get 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon

Amazon's "buy 3 for the price of 2" promotion has deals on some of the biggest PS5 and Xbox games ahead of Prime Day 2024. Just add three eligible games to your Amazon shopping cart and get the cheapest one for free at checkout. Own both platforms or still have a PS4 or an Xbox One? You can mix and match across consoles and console generations!

Amazon has been known to trot out these buy 2 get 1 free deals in the past; the mega site held a similar sale during Black Friday 2023.

Initially, the lineup included some of PlayStation 5's biggest releases of the year, including Stellar Blade, Helldivers 2, and Rise of the Ronin, along with other big releases like Xbox smash hit Starfield and the excellent Marvel's Spider-Man 2. But as I mentioned, customers have been quick to take note of this offer, and these titles have already disappeared.

That doesn't mean there's nothing here worth picking up. If you've yet to play Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6, those are definitely worth picking up. Dragon's Dogma 2 and Dying Light 2 are also worth owning and both are still available in the offer, at the time of writing. There's also a handful of titles from the previous console generation and a couple of collector's editions in the mix.

If you're only tempted to pick up DD2 (every RPG fan should play it, in my opinion), you don't have to spend any extra cash on another game. That's because you can play one of the best games of 2024 for free, as Capcom already slashed 20% off the price of Dragon's Dogma 2 and released a two-hour free trial across Xbox, PS5, and Steam.

If you're only seeing one or two titles you might want, you may still be able to take advantage of the sale, as it doesn't just cover video games but also DVDs, books, toys, and more. As long as you add three eligible items from the Amazon 3 for 2 deal page to your cart, you can mix and match across departments. And if you're a Switch fan, make sure to check out our latest Nintendo Store deals.