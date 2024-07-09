Xbox Game Pass is now available on Amazon Fire TV — what you need to know

Last month we reported that Xbox Game Pass was coming to both Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K , allowing you to enjoy games like Forza Horizon 5 via streaming. Now the moment is upon us, with Microsoft beginning to roll out its new Amazon-friendly app in 25 countries as of yesterday.

It’s been clear for a while that the Xbox brand sees a future where hardware isn’t the be-all and end-all. Xbox Keystone was being developed for more than a hot minute; a rumored device that was going to be sold for around $99 and would have essentially acted as a streaming, well… box. Keystone was quietly shuttered — probably because Microsoft realised trying to launch a sub-$100 console that included a controller was going to be akin to attempting to scale Everest using toothpicks as pitons — so now the company has turned its attention to a software solution.

With the Xbox app now available on two Fire stick models, the Redmond giant has provided a way of enjoying some of the best Xbox Series X games without needing to own a console. Considering Microsoft is now comfortable selling a small number of older Xbox titles on PS5, it’s no surprise to see the company making Game Pass even more readily accessible (thanks, Video Games Chronicle).

If you own one of those two aforementioned Fire sticks and you’re also a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, all you need to do is download the Xbox app on your Amazon streaming device and you’re good to go. Well, as soon as you pair a Bluetooth-compatible controller with your TV. Currently, the app supports the Xbox Wireless Controller, the Xbox Adaptive Controller, the PS5 DualSense and the PS4 DualShock 4.

It’s at this point I should point out that the quality of streaming games through the Xbox app obviously isn’t on par with playing Halo Infinite locally on a Series X. Indeed, Microsoft’s streaming solution is still a good way behind what Nvidia GeForce Now offers from a pure bitrate perspective.

The flipside is, Game Pass coming to Amazon devices is clearly a move aimed at casual gamers who most likely aren’t fussed about input lag or titles not appearing in pristine 4K quality. For $16 a month and the price of a controller, many of the best Xbox games are now just a couple of button presses away for select Fire stick users.

