The ultimate lawn care guide — essential tips and tricks for getting the perfect lawn

Many of us take pride in having a green, healthy lawn in front or in back of our house. But keeping the grass greener on your side of the fence takes a lot of work and know-how. Over the years, our experts have written a number of lawn care articles on Tom's Guide, and we've gathered them all here in one place to make it easier to find the help you're looking for.

Our how-tos and tips cover everything from knowing the right time to plant grass seed — and the right type of seed to use — to watering your lawn efficiently, mowing to get the best results and how to get rid of weeds without resorting to harsh chemicals.

Planting grass

7 of the best grass types to grow — and which to get

Want to know which grass type to grow? Here, we cover 7 of the best options, including warm-season grasses, cool-season grasses and ...

Grass seed vs sod — what's best for your lawn?

Is it better to plant grass seed or lay sod? Here, we break down the pros and cons of each.

How to plant grass seed and get a greener yard

The proper way to plant grass seed in your yard.

9 mistakes you're making when planting grass seed

If you've spread grass seed, but nothing's coming up, you might be making one of these mistakes.

How to overseed your lawn in fall and when to do it

The fall is a good time to add more grass seed; here's how to do it properly.

Lawn maintenance

5 ways to improve your soil for a healthier lawn

If you want greener grass, check out these top tips to improve your soil quality, and help your lawn thrive.

How to make your lawn thicker in 7 simple steps

Want a thicker lawn? Here, we cover what you need to do step-by-step to get your grass looking thick and full.

5 ways to get rid of moss in your lawn and keep it green

If your lush lawn has unsightly moss growing in it, here’s how to get rid of moss in just five easy ways.

7 ways to revive a dried lawn and make it green again

Here' s how to revive a dried lawn and turn your brown grass green again

How to aerate a lawn and when you should do it

Want to know how to aerate a lawn? Here, we cover what you need to do and when you need to do it to get the best grass possible.

How to make your grass greener in 8 easy steps

Want to know how to make grass greener? It’s a simple process and here we take you through what to do step-by-step.

How to dethatch a lawn for healthier grass

Want to know how to dethatch a lawn? Here, we take you through what you need to do and when you need to do it.

Bug and weed removal

How to get rid of lawn grubs for a pest-free backyard

If nasty grubs have taken over your backyard, here’s how to get rid of lawn grubs once and for all.

How to get rid of dandelions without ruining your lawn

If you want to know how to get rid of dandelions, here's how to banish these pesky plants once and for all.

7 ways to kill weeds naturally — no chemicals required

Here’s how you can kill weeds in your lawn and yard without chemicals

How to get rid of crabgrass without damaging your lawn

Knowing how to get rid of crabgrass can keep your lawn looking neat and tidy. Here, we breakdown how to deal with this weed.

7 ways to get rid of mushrooms in your yard

Don’t let fungi ruin your landscaped lawn; use these easy ways to get rid of mushrooms in your yard.

9 things to consider before using pesticide in your yard

Pesticides should be handled with great care. Here are nine things to consider before using it.

Watering

How much should you water your lawn to keep it green

Find out how much should you water your lawn for greener results

7 mistakes to avoid when you water your lawn

Make any one of these mistakes when watering your lawn, and you could be doing your yard more harm than good.

7 signs you're overwatering your yard

Are you guilty of overwatering your yard? Here are seven signs that your grass is drowning.

How to fix a waterlogged lawn for a healthy yard

If you’ve ever wondered how to fix a waterlogged lawn, follow these top tips to help your garden thrive.

Fertilizer tips

How often should you fertilize your lawn and when to do it

How often should you fertilize your lawn for the best results? Here's the answer

5 mistakes you make when applying fertilizer to your yard

Are you guilty of making any of these mistakes when applying fertilizer?

How to put lime on your lawn and when to do it

If you want greener grass all year round, here’s how to put lime on your lawn for the best-looking backyard.

Mowing the lawn tips

How often should you mow the lawn? We asked the experts

The general rule of thumb is to never cut more than one-third the height of the grass, and it's better for the health of a lawn to leave grass a ...

7 lawnmower mistakes you're probably making right now

If you want to spruce up your lawn, make sure you don’t make any of these common lawnmower mistakes.

How to stripe your lawn and make it look bigger

If you’ve always wanted a striped lawn, follow these three steps and have the best backyard in the neighborhood.

No Mow May — 7 reasons to stop mowing your lawn

Want to know more about No Mow May? We look into the benefits of letting your grass grow, and why it’s important.

9 ways to get the most out of your lawn mower

Want to get more out of your lawn mower? We’ve pulled together nine tips and tricks to improve your lawn mower’s performance.

7 signs that you're cutting your grass too short

Many of us are guilty of cutting our grass too short. Here’s how you can tell and why you should stop.

9 ways you can reuse grass clippings after mowing

Get the most out of your leftover grass with these clever ways you can reuse your clippings in your yard.

How to sharpen lawn mower blades in 9 simple steps

Want to know how to sharpen lawn mower blades? Here, we cover what you need to do to get your mower working as good as new.

When should you stop mowing your lawn for the winter?

Get your garden winter-ready, and find out when you should stop mowing your lawn for the colder months ahead.

Robot lawn mowers — 5 reasons to buy and 5 reasons to skip

We’ve found the pros and cons of buying a robot lawn mower

How to store a lawn mower and protect it through the winter

We'll cover storage for all types, so follow the steps below and store your lawnmower correctly over winter.