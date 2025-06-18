This pre-mowing tip will make your lawn green and lush this summer — and it's so simple

As temperatures heat up, it's the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors, and get on with essential lawn care upkeep for summer.

And there’s nothing more satisfying than freshly-mowed grass that can instantly make your lawn neat and tidy, especially for those backyard barbecues.

In addition, mowing your lawn regularly can promote healthy grass growth and protect lawns from unsightly weeds and pests who want to hide underneath.

But, if you’ve noticed that your grass isn’t as greener, or spotted brown patches in your lawn, you’re probably making this one common lawnmower mistake right now.

Gardeners swear by this pre-mowing tip that will make your lawn greener and lush.

What’s more, this is a simple, inexpensive task — and doesn’t even require the need for costly chemicals.

Sharpen your lawnmower blades

Sharpening dull lawnmower blades (Image credit: Shutterstock)

While we often cut our grass, how often do you sharpen the mower’s blades?

Sharpening the blades will not only get the job done properly, but will ensure that you have healthy, green grass all year round.

If you continue to use your lawn mower with dull blades, this will only tear and pull up the grass rather than give a clean, even cut.

Not only will this cause long-term damage to the grass, but will make your garden look messy — especially with clumps of grass everywhere.

The general rule of thumb is to sharpen your blades twice per season or after 25 hours of use to keep them in top form.

Before sharpening blades, always unplug your mower from the power supply, and disconnect the spark plug wire on your gas mower to prevent the mower from being started accidentally.

It’s also ideal to wear goggles and gardening gloves for extra protection.

While there are many blade sharpening tools on the market, a metal file also works well, but always follows the safety guidelines for your mower.

For best practice, check out our guide on how to sharpen lawn mower blades, or if in doubt, take it to a professional at your local garden center or lawnmower repair shop to sharpen it for you.

So the next time you’re wondering why your grass is looking lackluster or unhealthy right after a cut, this pre-mowing tip might well be your answer to a greener lawn this summer.