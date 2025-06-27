These smart devices will help keep your lawn green

With summer on the way, it’s the perfect time to get outdoors to enjoy the warmer weather.

And there’s nothing more beautiful than having a lush green lawn and healthy plants to enjoy. This is especially the case when hosting those backyard gatherings.

However, it can often be challenging to stay on top of watering, especially during hotter days. Despite your best efforts at lawn watering, if not done correctly, this could actually do more harm than good.

You can either water too much, too little or at the wrong times. What’s more, you don’t want to risk rising water bills in the process!

That’s where smart devices come in handy by doing all the precise work for you and of course, save on water wastage.

From smart irrigation systems to a water controller that connects to your phone, here are the best smart devices that will keep your yard green and healthy while keeping the costs down.

Smart water controller

Eve Aqua (Apple Home) – Smart water controller (Image credit: Amazon)

If you’re a green thumb, a smart water controller is a great option for conserving water in the yard.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are easy to set-up, battery-operated, weatherproof & UV resistant product. Simply attach the device to your outdoor faucet or hose, checking first that it is size compatible. Although, most devices are designed to fit the standard 26.5 mm /3⁄4 inch thread.

Essentially, these controllers allow you to automate your yard or terrace irrigation system via an app connected to your smartphone. This is ideal for setting up watering schedules and has an auto shut off function — so you can keep track of your water usage. What’s more, you can set your watering times even while away on vacation — so you can return to a healthy, lush lawn.

Husky Smart Watering Timer View at HomeDepot.com The best way to keep your garden green is with the Husky Smart Watering Timer. Fully programmable and easy to monitor, this smart watering timer lets you customize your sprinkler's start time, frequency and duration. You'll cut down on time spent and water wasted with this piece of tech.

Eve Aqua Smart controller: $148 at Amazon Control your irrigation system and set schedules via the Eve app, Siri, or onboard button. The Eve Aqua smart controller is compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors, offering seven watering periods. Simply connect to your iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS, and this HomeKit-enabled gadget can be controlled automatically when away from home or on vacation.

Smart indoor/outdoor irrigation controller

Orbit 57946 B-hyve (Image credit: Amazon)

If you have several, underground watering systems, a smart indoor/outdoor irrigation controller is a great investment.

These handy smart devices are usually a wall-mounted control panel that can be placed either indoors or outdoors. Simply set up with a user-friendly smartphone app, or via WiFi.

These irrigation controllers often come with a range of features that will help to conserve water, whilst making gardening easier for you.

For instance, you can schedule to water your yard on specific days of the week or month, set timers, zones, and make adjustments to your smart sprinkler controller — all at a push of a button. You can even get irrigation controllers that will adjust watering for rainy days to avoid over-saturation, and similarly for hotter weather.

Making the task of watering in various climates a lot easier, and is super cost effective.

Orbit 57946 B-hyve : $92 at Amazon Orbit is a brand known for their impressive, watering solutions, and the B-hyve is no exception. This can be set up either indoors or outdoors, and you can control via the intuitive app on your smartphone. You can set your watering schedules, auto shut-off and adjust your sprinklers from anywhere. What's more, the B-hyve comes with WeatherSense, to adjust watering schedules to the weather conditions — which is handy for downpours.

Smart sprinkler system

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you have a large yard, or don’t fancy the manual labor of watering your lawn or plants regularly, having a smart sprinkler system can make all the difference.

Not only can you customize your watering schedules via an app, but you simply set it and forget about it.

Nowadays, there are so many sprinkler systems on the market to suit every yard. These automated gadgets can adjust watering schedules to real-time weather, so you’ll never have to worry about overwatering or underwatering your lawn in a drought.

More importantly, it will save you a buck or two on water consumption, and you’ll have lower bills as a result. Win-win!

Irrigreen Smart Lawn Sprinkler System Controller: $1,953 at Amazon This smart lawn sprinkler kit is a great way to water your lawns without manual labor. You can automate your lawn care routine by setting watering schedules , monitor usage, and receive alerts via the Irrigreen mobile app. It also adjusts watering patterns based on weather forecasts, which is always handy.

Smart sprinkler controller

Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller lifestyle (Image credit: Amazon)

Similarly, you can invest (or upgrade) to a smart sprinkler controller to help you monitor and conserve water consumption in your yard. These devices are usually easy to install on a mounting template provided.

These specific gadgets are useful for adjusting your watering schedules to real-time weather conditions, identifying areas in need of attention, and more.

Once you connect the controller via WiFi, you can control your sprinkler settings on your smartphone from practically anywhere. Giving you ultimate versatility when it comes to taking care of your lawn.

Not only do these smart devices help to improve the quality of your landscape but will also avoid any penalties in local area water restrictions.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller: $199 at Amazon The Rachio 3 is a smart sprinkler controller with great features to automate your watering routine. Suitable for all yard types, use your app to customize schedules and track history. Plus, the Rachio app automatically adjusts to real-time weather, keeping your yard healthy at all times.