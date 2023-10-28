I’ve been curious — would Garmin or Apple track my daily steps most accurately? Keen to find out, I strapped on the Apple Watch Series 7 and the latest Garmin Vivoactive 5 smartwatch and took them for a 5,000-step walk to manually test them out, comparing which, if either, was more accurate.

Just for the record, I’ve been reviewing the Garmin Vivoactive 5 recently and have worn the Apple Watch Series 7 for some time. Both have wicked features, including calorie burn and heart rate tracking — the Vivoactive 5 has just upgraded to the Elevate V4 heart rate sensor — blood oxygen and respiratory rate monitoring, and on the Apple Watch Series 7, wrist temperature capabilities. That said, neither of these models uses multi-band GPS tracking, which uses multiple frequencies for more accurate tracking.

So how do two of the best fitness trackers measure steps? The Apple Watch Series 7 and Garmin Vivoactive 5 use accelerometers to measure arm swing. One swing counts two steps, but interestingly, Garmin says that holding a leash while walking your pet can reduce the steps recorded. The pooch stays at home this time, then. You’ll also need to ensure the watch sits snug and you’ve set your watch to the correct orientation (which wrist you wear it on).

Our editor has taken on plenty of step-counting challenges, comparing models like the Apple Watch Series 9 vs Fitbit Charge 6 and the Apple Watch Series 9 vs Garmin Forerunner 265, among others. Now it’s my turn to take on the challenge, here’s what happened.

I walked 5,000 steps with the Apple Watch Series 7 and Garmin Vivoactive 5: Here’s which was more accurate

On the advice of my editor, I downloaded a tally counter app to help me measure steps manually. I ensured both devices were configured to the left wrist and wore both watches with a snug fit on the same wrist, using the tally counter with my other hand. The idea is to click as you step. It's pretty ideal, considering I have ADHD and am known to lose my phone three times a day (at least).

After 5,000 steps, I compared results on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 and Apple Watch Series 7 and uploaded them to my phone to check the data.

The results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Total steps Manual step counter 5,000 Apple Watch Series 7 5,100 Garmin Vivoactive 5 4,800

My Apple Watch Series 7 recorded 2.35 miles with a moving time of 43:28 and 4,800 steps. The Garmin Vivoactive 5 recorded a walk of 2.38 miles and 5,100 steps. Both recorded my average heart rate as 105 bpm (pretty cool), and the Garmin recorded 208kcal total calorie burn versus 192kcal on the Apple Watch, which is close.

The Apple Watch had the most accurate results, yet both were further out than I anticipated. That said, no fitness tracker will offer you 100% accuracy and your cadence, height and stride will all play a role.

The best smartwatches also track your heart rate, calorie burn and other metrics that can give you a stronger indication of how your health looks, away from step count. Besides, research shows that the magical 10,000 steps per day aren’t exactly founded in science, and as many as 7,000 steps could be beneficial for your health.

It’s also worth understanding what your fitness tracker can get you for your money. Many go towards the Garmin Forerunner series or the Garmin Venu 3 for the updated heart rate and sports capabilities, which could cost you more money, whereas the Apple Watch Series 8 and 9 are also worth considering if you’re looking for an upgrade. We recommend keeping your eye on the best Black Friday deals for tech, fitness and more over the coming weeks to see how much money you can save on your favorite products.

